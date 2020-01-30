SAVE THE DATE: Fullerton Cares Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary of "Mardi Gras for Autism" Event Raising Awareness for Autism – April 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- FULLERTON, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support autism charities and special education, Fullerton Cares’ tenth annual FREE family carnival benefit, “Mardi Gras for Autism” will be held outside Bourbon Street Bar and Grill in the adjacent Fullerton Train Depot parking lot located at 110 E. Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Says Larry Houser, co-owner of Bourbon Street Bar and Grill and founder of Fullerton Cares, “For 10 years, this event has been evolving to be fully inclusive to every one of our community’s families and friends, we can’t wait to show what is in store for 2020.” Houser became involved with autism after his son Boyd, age 11, was diagnosed with autism at age 2.

Mardi Gras for Autism began in 2010 and has provided a family-friendly, all-abilities, free event designed to encourage families to enjoy the fun of Mardi Gras while raising money for Fullerton special education programs, featuring many sensory friendly activities appropriate for children of all ages and abilities.

Public information: info@fullertoncares.com .

ABOUT MARDI GRAS FOR AUTISM: “Mardi Gras for Autism” festival raises funds benefiting the Fullerton School District’s autism programs. It offers an inclusive and sensory friendly carnival environment for people of all ages and abilities that raises awareness and acceptance of autism in the community. http://fullertoncares.com/autism-events/mardi-gras-for-autism/ Video: https://youtu.be/bYFlcjwy230

ABOUT FULLERTON CARES: Awareness, acceptance and action are the pillars of Fullerton Cares, which spreads autism awareness throughout North Orange County and was founded by Lawrence Houser, after being inspired by his son, Boyd, with autism. Raising funds for autism charities and programs in Fullerton schools through organized events, Fullerton Cares was founded in 2010 and has raised over $250,000 for autism initiatives. http://fullertoncares.com/ https://www.facebook.com/FullertonCaresAutismFoundation

ABOUT BOURBON STREET: Established in 2007, Bourbon Street offers Southern Inspired cuisine in the heart of historic downtown Fullerton with a menu made entirely from scratch featuring farm fresh, locally sourced ingredients. In addition to a world-class selection of slow-aged bourbons and whiskies, Bourbon Street features a wide array of bottled and draft beer, as well as a comprehensive wine list. Bourbon Street is located at 110 E. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 with 800 adjacent parking stalls. Reservations can be made at 714-626-0050. http://bourbonstreetfullerton.com

ABOUT AUTISM: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), autism now affects about 1 in every 59 American children, including 1 in 37 boys. Autism is a complex condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate and develop social relationships and is often accompanied by behavioral challenges.

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta – 760-490-5810 – elysse@feltenmedia.com



