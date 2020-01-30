Govt approves investment protection with Portugal

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 30 - Angolan government has approved the agreement on Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments signed with Portugal aimed to boost business initiatives in both countries.,

This was during the session of the Cabinet Council chaired by the Angolan head of State, Joao Lourenço, on Wednesday in Luanda.

The Cabinet also approved the agreements on establishment of bi-national commissions with South Africa and Namibia and bilateral cooperation with Ghana, according to the document issued at the end of the session.

The meeting also gave its consent to the agreement between the governments of Angola and Ghana on Reciprocal Visa Exemption in Diplomatic and Service Passports. The First session also approved the understandings with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Fisheries and Angolan Sea and its counterpart in Portugal.

In addition to fisheries, the agreement covers Aquaculture and Sea Affairs.

In the framework of cooperation with Rwanda, the Executive agreed to the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of telecommunications, communication technologies, payments for digital and postal services.

