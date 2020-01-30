Guy Gage of Partners Coach to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BRIDGEPORT, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In professional service organizations, some associates aspire to be partners in their firm. In the course of getting there, however, the professional skills necessary to be a partner are not really part of the curriculum. These skills include everything from public speaking, handling conflict, delivering feedback to engaging with clients, developing new business and, of course, leadership skills. Even as partner potentials progress in their technical competence, the associated professional skills are still lacking.

While the new generation may understand technology and how it can make a difference, these individuals still lack the seasoned decision-making and good business judgment that comes with years of experience. With the exodus of the boomer generation, how can we accelerate the development of young professionals to fill the leadership voids?

Guy Gage is the founder of PartnersCoach®. PartnersCoach® specializes in guiding manager and partner professionals to overcome the constraints and challenges that prevent them from being their best and making significant contributions to their clients, colleagues and firms.

“Too many employees of firms are not fully committed to their career growth because they don’t know how to fully engage. They don’t know how to align their own energy and career pursuits to the firm’s direction and goals. Once they do, great things happen.”

Through the discovery of purpose and passion, Gage helps release people from the inhibitors that prevent them from leading effectively and break through the challenges to bring their best self with consistency and confidence.

“I've spent a lot of time working with human behavior and motivation. Here's what we know: everyone's a leader; everyone has influence and impacts those around them,” says Gage. “The second thing we know is that everyone desires to make a difference, to make contributions, to have an impact. It's what brings meaning to life. Some people love being part of a great team. Other people like overcoming challenges. Other people are passionate to serve. They're all contributing to the health and wellbeing of their clients.”

Gage says the real challenge is overcoming the barriers and challenges that prevent us from fully living our true self in order to make a difference.

“How can you find your motivational drivers? What really turns you on? What makes it click? What's preventing you from really flourishing? In the process we recategorize the whole job, and it’s a great experience because now they have been empowered to go and make a difference.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Guy Gage in an interview with Jim Masters on February 3rd at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.partnerscoach.com



