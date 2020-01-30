United States K-12 Reading Market Survey Report, 2020 - Results of a 21-Question Survey That Was Mailed to 20,000 Educators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020 provides data on the U.S. market for reading instructional materials, including the projected dollar size of that market in 2020.



The report examines what reading curriculum resources schools use for instruction, assessment and remediation. Looking beyond what is being used, the report provides information on what components are important to educators when they consider reading resources.



K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020 is part of a publication series reporting on the instructional materials markets for reading, mathematics, science and social studies. Where appropriate, statistics in the new report are compared to those in the prior publications. Also included are breakdowns of materials used in grades K-2, grades 3-5 and grades 6+.



The report is built on the results of a 21-question survey that was mailed to 20,000 educators in October 2019, and on the publisher's ongoing coverage of the instructional materials market. The survey mailing list included classroom teachers, reading teachers and curriculum/instruction supervisors. Data from the survey is provided in full in a lengthy appendix.



Topics analyzed in this new report include:

Core reading instructional materials used, by publisher

Supplemental materials being used by educators

Reading assessments used to track student progress

How schools try to help struggling readers

Leveling systems schools use to match materials with student reading levels

Websites teachers are tapping for reading resources

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: State of Reading 2019-2020



Impact of State Adoptions

Perspectives from the Core Basal Market

Perspectives from the Supplemental Market

Reading Collections

Digital-Print Hybrids

Beyond Content

Supplemental Spending for Reading

Supplemental Spending by Sub-Group

What Supplementals

Chapter 3: Using a Core Reading Program



Core Reading Programs in Use

Important Attributes of Core Math Programs

Core Reading Program Use: Print or Digital

How Long Current Core Reading Program Has Been in Use

Choosing the Same Program Again

Chapter 4: Reading Beyond the Core



Leveling Systems in Use

Assessments in Use

Addressing Reading Intervention and RTI

Chapter 5: The Shift to Digital



Device Most Often Used for Digital Access

Websites Accessed for Reading

Chapter 6: Purchasing Decisions



Who Makes Reading Purchasing Decisions

Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Reading Resources

List of Tables

Table 2.1: Reading Purchasing 2020-2021 Versus 2019-2020

Table 2.2: Estimates of Reading Spending by Classroom

Table 3.1: Use of a Core Program by Subject Area

Table 3.2: Use of a Core Program by Grade-Level

Table 3.3: Use of a Core Program by Educators' Years of Experience

Table 3.4: Use of a Core Program by State

Table 3.5: Use of a Core Program by Provider

Table 3.6: Core Reading Programs in Use

Table 3.7: Important Features in Core Programs

Table 3.8: Core Reading Program Access by Grade Level

Table 3.9: How Long Current Core Reading Program Has Been in Use

Table 3.10: Choose the Same Program Again by Subject

Table 3.11: Choose the Same Program Again by Program/Provider

Table 4.1: Primary Reading Instruction Tool If Not a Core Program

Table 4.2: Primary Reading Instruction Tool If Not a Core Program by Grade Level

Table 4.3: Leveling Systems Used in Reading Instruction Over Time

Table 4.4: Leveling Systems Used by Grade Level

Table 4.5: Leveling Systems Used in Selected States

Table 4.6: Reading Assessments Students Take

Table 4.7: Reading Assessments Taken by District Enrollment

Table 4.8: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI; 2019, Classroom Teachers, Reading Teachers, 2017

Table 4.9: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI by Grade Level

Table 4.10: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI in Selected States

Table 5.1: Reading Instruction Time Spent Using Digital Tools or Content Over Time

Table 5.2: Device Most Often Used for Digital Access

Table 5.3: Websites Accessed for Reading by Grade Level

Table 6.1: Who Makes Reading Purchasing Decisions

Table 6.2: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources

Table 6.3: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources by Grade Level

Table 6.4: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources by State



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h49xt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.