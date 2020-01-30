College Course Materials in the United States, Forecast to 2022 - Current Market Landscape, Sales Projections, Competitive Environment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022 is now available and focuses on the trends that built up steam in 2019 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2022.



The report aligns with the State of College Course Materials 2018-2019, which became available in September 2019 and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.



College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022 provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - new print textbooks and digital media (including etextbooks) - as well as the used textbook segment.



Among the trends explored in College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022, the anticipations that will take hold over the next several years are:

Contraction of the number of institutions of higher education

The continued role of affordability as a driver in uptake of course materials

Persistence of demand for some course materials in print

Growing acceptance among faculty of OER

Growth of short-term courses with credentials not degree credits

Growing role for AI amid growing focus on successful student completion

Shifting strategies for the development, sales and distribution of course materials

A 3.2% compound annual decline in sales of new course materials through 2022 with growth in digital, especially etextbooks, and continued double-digit decline in print

University of Michigan

Eureka College

UVA OKs

McGraw-Hill

Alexa

Pearson

Cengage

Wiley

Macmillan Learning

Chegg

Barnes & Noble

1. Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Landscape & Marketplace Trends

Institutional Reduction

Table - Change in Numbers of Title IV Institutions, 2018-2019 vs, 2017-2018

Former Students Are Re-Enrolling

Adjusting Liberal Arts

Expanding Community Colleges

Academic Innovation

University of Michigan Invests in Innovation

Eureka College and Workforce Development

UVA OKs New Curriculum

Shorter-Term Programs

New Approach in For-Profits

5. Policy Shifts

Federal Regulatory Changes

Recommended Fiscal 2020 State Funding for Higher Education

Slowing Tuition Revenue Growth

Table - Sample of Estimated Undergraduate Tuition Changes for 2019-2020 Academic Year, January-August 2019

Workforce Development

Alternative Credentials

6. Changing Course Materials

OpenStax Leads OER Bandwagon

Campus View

OER Adoptions Increase

Table - Examples of OER Adoptions in U.S. Colleges and Universities, 2019

Student Groups Back OER

AI Forges Ahead

Pearson Debuts Aida

McGraw-Hill Expands AI Capabilities Through Connect

Study with Alexa

Expansion of Online Tutoring

Video Has Room To Grow

Video ebooks

7. Shifting Industry Strategies

Does Q3 Tell the Story?

Table - Revenue Snapshot of Leading College Publishers/Distributors, Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 ($ in 000)

Leading Strategies Moving Forward

Pearson Goes Digital, Expands Services

Cengage Looks to Make Course Corrections

McGraw-Hill Powers Digital and Print

Wiley Pivots from Textbooks to Services

Macmillan Learning Publishes New Titles

Other Publishing Advances

Chegg Adds Course Provider, Changes Distributors

Barnes & Noble Continues Focus on Services

8. Conclusions and Outlook

Takeaways

Projections

Table - Sales Forecast by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2018-2022 ($ in 000,000)

