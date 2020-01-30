Frozen Prawns Market in India, Forecast to 2022 - Domestic Market Projecting Robust Growth During 2020-2022 due to Rising Consumption

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Frozen Prawns Market Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India exports a large amount of marine products to various countries. During the financial year 2017-2018 exports of marine products reached all-time high and recorded a growth of 19.11% in rupee earnings as compared to the previous year. However barely 5% of India's seafood exports are in the processed form; most exports are in the form of frozen seafood. Approximately half of the seafood revenue comes from the export market and the rest from domestic. The tastes and habits of the consumers in India are changing especially in seafood. Previously seafood was majorly consumed in the coastal regions of India.



However it is now becoming popular across all the regions even in interior. This scenario gives indication of the better growth of domestic seafood industry. The young generation prefers ready to cook and ready to eat seafood due to its cooking convenience. Thus customers have started accepting seafood products like fish prawns etc. in the frozen form due to its good quality and availability throughout the year. However, per capita consumption in India still remains extremely low as compared to other countries.



According to India Frozen Prawns Market Outlook, 2022 frozen prawns maintained its position as the top item of export accounting for 41% of the total seafood exports by volume in 2017-2018. In the packaged frozen prawns category less than 2% of the revenues come from domestic market. However with the rising consumption of frozen prawns in India the domestic market is expected to grow robustly in the coming three years.



India frozen prawns market consists of players like West Coast Fine Foods (Cambay tiger) Al Kabeer Apex Frozen Food Avanti Frozen Food Forstar Gadre Marine Export IFB Agro Innovative Foods and ITC Limited. There are two end users for the domestic market viz. Retail and Horeca. Frozen prawns come in four types of size like small medium large and jumbo. Small frozen prawns are popular in the domestic market due to their high demand in retail as well as Horeca segments.



In terms of production of prawns Andhra Pradesh tops the chart followed by West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The Government of India has focussed on various policy initiatives in infrastructure and tax system including cold chain industry and frozen seafood exports.



A lot of government initiatives have led to a drastic improvement in the supply chain network and cold chain facilities in India. After the implementation of GST frozen seafoods have been quoted under 5% tax slab. With the government relaxing custom duties on machinery and transport equipment that is associated with frozen seafood the cost of supply chain operation would come down and this will in turn invite more national and international brands to enter various products categories. Since the industry is still in its nascent stages frozen prawns are expected to lead the growth in constant values sales over the forecast period.



