Azul Systems February 2020 Events Span Italy, Sweden, Germany, and the United States

Meet key Azul team members at Embedded World, Jfokus, and DevNexus plus Italian Java User Groups in Padova and Milan

/EIN News/ -- Sunnyvale, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azul Systems (Azul), the leader in Java runtime solutions, will be a sponsor and/or speaker at multiple events of interest to the Java, Open Source, and Developer communities throughout the month of February.

January 31: Azul Systems Deputy CTO and Java Champion Simon Ritter (@speakjava) gets an early start with a presentation entitled “After 8: Sweet New Features in the JDK.” The event begins at 18:15, and Simon’s talk will commence at 18:30. Additional details are available at the Padova JUG website, and the registration link is at jugevents.org.

February 3-5: The Azul team will be in stand #2 at the Jfokus Developers Conference in Stockholm, Sweden. Jfokus is Sweden's largest developer conference and will be located at the Stockholm Waterfront Conference Center. Details, schedule, and registration information are available at https://www.jfokus.se.

February 6: Simon Ritter will present "Java at Speed: Building a Better JVM" at the Java Users Group in Milan, Italy. The JUG meeting starts at 19:00, and Simon's talk will begin at 19:10. Additional details are at jugmilano.it, and registration is via the JUG's Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/jug-milano-28234569107.

February 19-21: Simon Ritter travels to DevNexus in Atlanta's Georgia World Conference Center, where he will be delivering two talks: "How to Choose a JDK" and "Keeping Up With Java: Look at all these New Features!" Simon will also participate in an OpenJDK panel. Azul is a Silver Sponsor of the event, with a stand in the Sponsor Lounge. DevNexus attendees can register at https://reg.connectevents.io/ConnectEvents/devnexus2020/.

February 25-27: Azul returns to Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, joining over 1100 exhibitors from 52 countries in the world's largest single event for embedded systems developers, architects, and OEMs. The Azul Embedded World team will include key members of Azul's engineering, product, and account management teams, all of whom can be found in Hall 4, Booth 500. For additional details visit https://www.embedded-world.de or https://www.embedded-world.de/en.

You can track Azul’s upcoming events at https://www.azul.com/news-events/events/. To schedule time with an Azul representative at any event, send a note to info@azul.com and you will be contacted within one business day.

About Azul Systems

Twitter: @azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT use cases. Zing is a JVM that reduces operating costs for Java applications and workloads, including those that may require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, improved query performance and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s family of certified, freely available open source builds of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible commercial support options, available in configurations for ISVs, enterprises, and on-premise or Cloud deployments, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit www.azul.com.

Zulu Enterprise, Zulu Embedded, Zulu Community, and ZuluFX are trademarks, and Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing, and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks of Azul Systems, Inc. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

