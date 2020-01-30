Sodexo will enhance the live experience of thousands of fans during the World’s largest Sporting Events of 2020

/EIN News/ -- Paris, 30 January 2020 – After the success of the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019, 2020 will be an outstanding year for Sodexo Sports & Leisure: our teams will be mobilized and part of the success of the biggest international sporting events, from the Super Bowl LIV in Miami to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Tour de France and including several UEFA Euro Games. Sodexo teams will be fielding all their know-how and diversity of services to offer sports lovers multiple and memorable experiences.

Sodexo: unique assets at the service of sports fan

As a recognized partner of the major international sports events, Sodexo offers:

A wide range of services from catering for all kind of public spectators to comprehensive hospitality packages covering reception, accommodation, transport, creation of dedicated areas such as fan zones and related activities.

Dedicated expert team of 40,000 people across the world, experts for managing international events and facing daily logistical challenges to welcome and serve vast numbers of people so that they all have a memorable experience.

The ability to help our clients meeting challenges faced in all major events today such as digital, environmental and social impact as well as the customization of services expected by spectators.





Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, Global CEO Sodexo for Sports & Leisure, explains: “2020 will be an exceptional year for Sodexo Sports & Leisure: we are honoured to offer our expertise and services at Top worldwide sporting events, while caring about our environmental impact as well as about our customers’ expectations. By doing so, we help forge exceptional memories that only live events can offer. I am convinced that living these moments of collective joy and live emotion ensures sustainable happiness and positively impacts the quality of life of the greatest number of people.”





Sodexo meets the three major trends impacting all large-scale events in the world today

Growing demand for customization and multiple expectations

In catering, priority given to local tastes and flavours, and multiple choice

For example, at the 2020 Super Bowl in the Hard Rock Stadium:

Centerplate, our North American company will showcase local products and recipes inspired by the Hispanic tradition in Miami and its region and always continue to strengthen bonds with 40 local businesses and producers. Vegetarian dishes enter the stadiums - a genuine new feature at sporting events. The Impossible TM Burger (created by Impossible Foods used vegetable-soya protein) will be offered for the first time at the Super Bowl.

Very high-end experiences

During the 2020 Super Bowl, all suites at Miami Hard Rock Stadium have the option to purchase premium in-suite catering. Guests can choose from packages (food and beverage) or order a la carte. Every suite will be serviced by a dedicated attendant throughout the game.

Tailored hospitality offerings

As an example, at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Sodexo through its subsidiary STH (Sports Travel and Hospitality Japan kk) will be offering the choice of five bespoke hospitality packages, with first class meal experiences and top category seats. The hospitality options range from an informal environment through to first class fine dining with personal service. Comprehensive hospitality will be provided at 15 VIP areas for corporate guests, individuals, sports federations and sponsors. Experience of the Japanese marketplace was developed at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, working in partnership with JTB, Asia and Japan’s, leading travel company.

Of the 15 hospitality venues, six will be specially constructed temporary facilities, such as the prestigious Platinum Pavilion located near the Olympic stadium.

An imperative to reduce the environmental impact of sport events

Reducing single-use plastic

Sodexo made commitments to phase out single-use plastics at least by 2025, with a focus on prioritizing the highest volume items from its operations in 15 countries, representing close to 70% of the Group revenues.

At the Hard Rock Stadium, the aim is to eliminate the 2.8 million pieces of plastic , including 600,000 bottles, used each year. A first step will be taken in a few days, for the Super Bowl, as for the first time, aluminium cups will replace 500,000 plastic ones traditionally used in particular for serving beer.

Sodexo has already eliminated significant portion of plastic during the Tour de France for the 1,000 daily guests catering.

Fighting food waste Sodexo is committed to reduce food waste from its operation by 50% by 2025. We started the global implementation of WasteWatch , the largest data-driven waste reduction program in the food services industry globally. During sports events, numerous actions have been implemented such as encouraging the composting of foodstuffs and converting waste oils into biofuels, surplus food donations to local Food Rescue missions during the Super Bowl in the USA and to Restos du Coeur in France, during the French Open tennis tournament.

Supporting local and small business By 2025, 10 billion euros of Sodexo business value will be benefiting SME’s. And it is in this spirit that, when crafting the catering offer for the Super Bowl, Sodexo chose more than 40 local artisans , purveyors, and restaurants from the south of Florida to have their products featured at Hard Rock Stadium.



Deploying digital to further enhance the experience

Digital makes spectators’ lives easier and helps them focus on the live event : for example, tablets to choose their meals in suites, more flexible options and means of payment via smartphone, on-line ordering applications and including on-site orders by scanning a QR code at one's seat and the Clear program to check age requirements for alcohol consumption, as well as robots that can make and serve pizzas, ice creams and cocktails.

Large-scale Data analysis now allow us to better tailor our offerings along with those of our clients by always improving knowledge of the consumer to improve experience.





Sodexo and major sporting events in 2020



The Super Bowl (US)

Rolex Masters (Monte Carlo)

Roland Garros (French Tennis Open)

UEFA EURO (in the UK and in Spain)

Tour de France (French bicycle race)

Tokyo Olympic Games (Japan)







Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami – 2 February 2020







15 th participation to a Super Bowl

participation to a Super Bowl For the first time a woman, Chef Dayanny de la Cruz , will be overseeing the culinary operation for the Super Bowl.

, will be overseeing the culinary operation for the Super Bowl. Service to 65,000 spectators expected at the stadium and 150,000 fans expected in the fan zone at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

expected at the stadium and expected in the fan zone at the Miami Beach Convention Center. 100 chefs and 2,400 staff members involved

chefs and staff members involved 10 kitchens in use, including 2 mobile kitchens

More than 40 local artisans, purveyors, and restaurants

Service in 167 suites and 7 all-inclusive clubs

and Following this event, Sodexo will also be participating at the 16th Super Bowl LVIII (58) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in 2024



Tour de France – June to July 2020







29 th participation

participation Official caterer of the event feeding all the guests over 21 days

60 Sodexo staff members

+ 1,000 guests welcomed every day at the Starting village, during the race and at the arrival

Local produces from over 30 regions crossed by the event UEFA Euro – June to July 2020







Sodexo will be in charge of all catering – from snacking to gastronomy menus in the stadiums in Spain and the UK that we operate across the year Tokyo Olympic Games – 24 July to 9 August 2020







Design, development and marketing of hospitality venues and packages for clients (corporate and private) from all over the world, guests of sports federations and sponsors

5 premium offers

15 hospitality venues including the creation of six temporary facilities



Reminder: Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan







60,000 reception packages and 190,000 tickets sold

9 offers developed

100 nationalities represented





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)

22.0 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest private employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

14,7 billion euro in market capitalization (as of January 21, 2020)

About Sodexo Sports & Leisure

Sodexo Sports & Leisure is one of the strategic segments of the Sodexo Group, which operates in France and around the world to manage prestigious cultural and sports venues and major events. This segment represents €1.7 billion in revenue worldwide, with nearly 40 000 employees. Combining technique and creativity, our turnkey solutions cover ticketing, travel, foodservices, safety, logistics, marketing and technical and artistic organization. In the digital age, Sodexo helps clients to integrate new technologies into their events by offering innovative and personalized services. Multiple benefits that contribute to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Super Bowl in the United States, the Tour de France and the Rugby World Cup, and make exceptional places shine like Lido of Paris, La Maison Lenôtre, Bateaux Parisiens, as well as Bateaux London the National Gallery in the United Kingdom., and, in North America : the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Las Vegas convention Center and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

Find out more at www.sodexo.com .

Attachment



