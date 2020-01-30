Global Managed Security Services Market and Global Managed Data Center Services Market 2020 Current Trends, Demand, Growth Analysis, Business Development Strategies, Key Companies Overview and 2024 Forecast Outlook

Global Managed Security Services Market and Global Managed Data Center Services Market serves a comprehensive study on various factors for driving or constraining industry development.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024:

The Global Managed Security Services Market is primarily driven by increase in adoption of security services which is most likely enhance the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for tools for the determination of management of privacy is one of the major attributes which is likely to boost the growth of the market. In addition, increase in activities for checking and tracking is also likely to boost the growth of the market.

Request a sample of “Global Managed Security Services Market” report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586962

Managed security services (MSS) are provided by managed security service providers (MSSPs) to manage and monitor the security aspects of their customers’ IT infrastructure. These services often enable the client organizations to reduce expenditure on either customer-premises equipment (CPE) or in-house security specialists while receiving effective security management.

The market is fragmented due to existing giants and many upcoming vendors who provide security services to prevent companies from attacks like network attack, Denial of services or even performing risk assessment.

Key Players Analysis:

Verizon Communications

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

At&T

Secureworks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Accenture Plc

HP Enterprise

Computer Sciences Corporation

The managed security services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2019 - 2024.

There are some threats which are not currently active, but pose a threat to the enterprise. Threat intelligence includes building a strong front gate against the attacker in the entire network chain. It also provides information and context about attack methodologies, such as the tools used to obscure a break in, how an attack hides inside network traffic or evades detection, the kind of data being stolen or malware being planted, and how an attack communicates back to its controller.

Organizations are putting their reputation at risk by not addressing security awareness. In a Cisco conducted survey of 2000 respondents, 9% said that they do not have any dedicated cybersecurity professionals at their organizations.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/managed-security-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Managed Security Services Market Segmentations:

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Solution Type:

Intrusion Detection and Prevention

Threat Prevention

Distributed Denial of Services

Firewall Management

End-Point Security

Risk Assesment

By Managed Security Service Provider:

IT Service Providers

Managed Security Specialist

Telecom Service Provider

By End-user Vertical:

BFSI

Government & Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Moreover, in the recent years, there has been a wide-scale adoption of global managed security services market. In addition, increased demand for the cybersecurity also attributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, there has been a rapid rise in demand for the organizations to protect and maintain the confidentiality also to protect the data is driving the demand for the market. Moreover, there has been an increase in cyber-attack and cyber-crimes which is driving the demand for the global managed security services market for the estimated forecast period.

Managed Security Services Market Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, increased demand for tracking of incidents is likely to enhance and boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. The increased adoption of cloud based systems is also likely to boost the growth of the market for the estimated forecast period. In addition, increased need for the data encryption is also likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586962

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Global Managed Data Center Services Market 2020-2024:

The Global Managed Data Center Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period (2019 - 2024). According to a recent AFCOM State of the Data Center Industry study, edge solutions are one of the top areas of focus for data center end users. Forty four percent have already deployed some form of edge computing capacity or say they will be doing so over the next 12 months, according to the study.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586607

The market for managed data center services is fragmented with the majority of the giants providing services like Data Center Management and Enterprise Network Services thus helping in business continuity. New companies are also entering the market as the entry barrier is quite low.

Major Companies Overview:

Fujitsu Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dell EMC

IBM Corporation

AT&T Inc

HP Development Company, LP

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc

Dell Inc

Rackspace Inc

TCS Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

A managed data center is a type of data center model that is deployed, managed and monitored at/from a third-party data center service provider. The services rendered from these types of data centres range from Network Services to Disaster Recovery-Managed Backup. They can be deployed through cloud or can be on-premise too. It results in complete hybrid IT management.

Managed Data Center Services Market By Type:

Managed Storage, Managed Hosting, Managed Collocation

Managed Data Center Services Market By End-user Industry:

BFSI, Energy, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other End-user Industries

The global managed data center services market is driven by factors such as increased demand for the security and data encryption which is likely to boost the growth. Furthermore, increased data transfer is also one of the major attributes for the growth of the market. There has been an increased growth of the investments from market is one of the major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3586607

Some Points from Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks and Risk of Data Leaks is Causing the Market to Grow

4.3.2 Need for Management of Large Volume of Data Generated is Expanding the Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Dedicated Personnel is Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

……….Continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.





Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas - 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.