Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Markets, 2019-2027

This report provides insightful information on how the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market would expand during the forecast period, 2019-2027.



The report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market, to accurately gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information of the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends pertaining to the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market, in order to identify the growth avenues for stakeholders in the value chain of the market.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market, which helps companies operating in the market in making strategic business decisions. The study also elaborates significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights the growth prospects of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market, and estimates statistics related to the market in terms of volume (kilo gallons) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers detailed segmentation of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report provides the company profiles of key players that are currently operating in the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market, wherein, various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by these leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered



How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the competitive global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market from 2019 and 2027?

What are the winning imperatives of market leaders operating in the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market?

Which plastic type segment of the global recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil market is expected to have maximum growth potential during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Top Three Trends



4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Key Market Developments

4.3. Market Indicators



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.5. Degree of Competition

5.3. Regulatory Scenario

5.4. Value Chain Analysis

5.5. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Pricing, by Region, 2018



6. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Analysis, by Fuel

6.1. Key Findings and Introduction

6.2. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Fuel, 2018-2027

6.2.1. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Diesel, 2018-2027

6.2.2. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Gasoline, 2018-2027

6.2.3. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Fuel Oil, 2018-2027

6.2.4. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Others, 2018-2027

6.3. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Fuel



7. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Analysis, by Plastic Type

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction

7.2. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Plastic Type, 2018-2027

7.2.1. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by HDPE

7.2.2. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by LDPE

7.2.3. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by PP

7.2.4. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by PS

7.2.5. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Others

7.3. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plastic Type



8. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Analysis, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Volume (Kilo Gallons) and Value (US$ Thousand) Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Rest of World

8.3. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Overview



10. Europe Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Overview



11. Asia Pacific Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Overview



12. Rest of World Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Overview



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

13.2. Competition Matrix

13.2.1. Agilyx

13.2.2. Plastic Energy

13.3. Market Footprint Analysis

13.4. Competitive Business Strategies

13.5. Company Profiles

13.5.1.1. Vadxx Energy LLC

13.5.1.2. Company Details

13.5.1.3. Product Portfolio

13.5.1.4. Company Description

13.5.1.5. Business Overview

13.5.2. Nexus Fuels

13.5.3. Plastic2Oil Inc. (JBI Inc.)

13.5.4. Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation

13.5.5. Agilyx, Inc.

13.5.6. MK Aromatics Limited

13.5.7. Plastic Energy

13.5.8. Northwood Exploration Israel Ltd.

13.5.9. RES Polyflow

13.5.10. OMV Aktiengesellschaft

13.5.11. Niutech

13.5.12. Agile Process Chemicals LLP



