Contract Research Organization Services Market worth $90,926.3 Million by 2026; Increasing Demand for Efficient Healthcare Devices to Boost the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the CROs Market Research Report are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., CSL Limited, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contract Research Organization Services Market size is slated to hit USD 90,926.3 million by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Rising number of clinical trials across the globe will be the primary force propelling this market in the forthcoming years. Contract research services are provided by organizations that specialize in providing outsourced clinical research services to biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical companies. The demand for CRO services is on the rise owing to the increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of clinical trials registered on its International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (ICTRP) from Europe, Western Pacific, and the Americas were higher than most other regions in 2018. In Western Pacific, for instance, the registered trials were numbered at 14,655, while in Africa they were only 630. Japan and China have seen a meteoric rise in number of trial registrations since 2015, the WHO notes. Thus, steady rise in the number of clinical trials, especially in Asia-Pacific, is touted to be one of the major CRO services market trends in the near future.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its recent report, titled “Contract Research Organization Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Service Type (Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Laboratory Services), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. According to the report, the value of this market was at USD 38,396.4 million in 2018 and will register a CAGR of 11.4% between 2019 and 2026. Other highlights of the report include:

Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful classification and research of the market segments;

Accurate computation of market figures; and

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape.

Dearth of Professionals in CRO Industry to Hold Back Market Growth

According to Dietmar Eglhofer, CEO of the Austrian CRO services leader VIARES, the CRO industry is unable to reach its full potential due to falling number of clinical research associates (CRAs) in the industry. The situation is worsening as industry leaders are not paying adequate attention to creating and developing new talent, he states. He further argues that since the existing pool of CRAs is limited, companies often resort to poaching which has spiked the attrition rate in the industry. Industry leaders are searching for ways to overcome this challenge and one of the solutions being implemented in use of technology. However, Eglhofer is sceptical of this move as he believes that advancements in technologies outpace the upskilling rate of CRAs and training them might prove counterproductive. Thus, shortage of CRAs and other trained professionals is emerging as a serious impediment in the CRO services market growth.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





North America to Occupy a Commanding Position in the Market; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the Contract Research Organization Services Market share in the coming decade owing to increasing investment in R&D activities by government organizations in the region. In addition to that, development of advanced therapies, spreading health awareness, and rising incidence of chronic diseases will further drive this regional market.

In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by high R&D investment by large pharmaceuticals biotechnology giants operating in the region. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to grow at an impressive CAGR on account of availability of diverse people for clinical trials and increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Strategic Partnerships to Add New Energy to the Market Competition

According to the CRO services market forecast, competition in this market is likely to get characterized by the rising instances of strategic collaborations between companies. “These partnerships are elevating the potential of this market and diversifying the choice of products for consumers”, says one of our lead analysts.

Industry Developments:

May 2019: Altasciences and WuXi AppTec teamed up to provide full backing to drug development programs using WuXi’s Investigational New Drug (IND) platform. The system would the collaborators to support clinical drug studies from the point of conception to the final document preparation and submission for commercial launch.

Altasciences and WuXi AppTec teamed up to provide full backing to drug development programs using WuXi’s Investigational New Drug (IND) platform. The system would the collaborators to support clinical drug studies from the point of conception to the final document preparation and submission for commercial launch. February 2019: Happy Life Tech and Pharmaceutical Product Development, two CRO leaders in China, entered into an agreement with each other to develop a novel offering for China’s drug development market. The product would enable delivering of data science-powered clinical trials and empirical evidence of drug efficacy, value, and safety.

List of Prominent Players Covered in the Contract Research Organization Services Market Report:

Covance Inc.

PSI

ICON plc

IQVIA

Medpace

Parexel International Corporation

KCR S.A

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Clintec

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.

Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Discovery Pre-Clinical Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Oncology Cardiology Infectious Disease Metabolic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Medical Device Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Recombinant Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Subunit and Live Attenuated), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Human Papillomavirus, Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Herpes Zoster, Meningococcal B, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

Influenza Vaccine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Inactivated and Live Attenuated), By Valency (Quadrivalent and Trivalent), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

Human Insulin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Analogue Insulin, Traditional Human Insulin), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend Product By (Cardiac Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast to 2026

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 -2026

Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By By Product (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Instruments & Software, Consumables, Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), By End User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/contract-research-organization-services-market-9160





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.