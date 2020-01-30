By Michael J.T. Steep

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity breaches, loss of privacy, data brokering, and cryptocurrencies are changing society in dramatic ways. What will the cumulative impact of unchecked technology development have on our lives long-term? Michael J.T. Steep, founder and executive director of Disruptive Technology and Digital Cities Program at the Stanford School of Engineering, and of the one of today's leading experts in technology innovation, examines this in his book, “First Light of Day: A Cautionary Tale of Our Future” published by Silicon Valley Press.



The book is two things. First, it’s a disquieting look at life in 2045 after a technology revolution has profoundly changed society. Second, it’s a non-fiction look at the technologies available today that make this revolution possible and even probable.

General Stanley McChrystal, partner, McChrystal Group, commented: “Steep’s ‘First Light of Day’ paints a picture of the not-too-distant future, illuminating the dangers of a world of our own creation, but not of our own design. In so doing, Steep’s lucid and heartful narrative makes an impassioned case for each of us to remember our humanity, especially in the digital age.”

In the fictional part of the book, the world is on the brink of creating the first truly sentient machines. Technology has changed everything, even personal relationships. High-end knowledge workers enjoy all the benefits of this highly sophisticated life, while most people are considered economically superfluous. The characters’ inner struggles are intellectual, philosophical and spiritual—and they are running out of time before they will lose control of their lives to their own technological creations.

The non-fiction part of the book is an overview of the 10 categories of technology that play crucial roles in the story and are shaping our world today:

Agents and devices

Privacy and the acceleration of Moore’s Law

Supersonic transport

Self-conscious artificial intelligence

Encryption and crossing the data layer

Cybersecurity and warfare

Human-machine interaction

Cryptocurrencies

Climate change

Humans and work

The author, Michael J.T. Steep, has witnessed first-hand some of the greatest breakthroughs and transformations within organizations and entire industries through his work at such industry giants as PARC (formerly Xerox PARC), Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, and Apple.

