United States National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard 2019-2023

This report provides a singular look at sales by subject in particular states - those states classified as adoption states, which conduct statewide reviews and purchasing processes for instructional materials.



The report provides individual analyses of the Texas K-8 English language arts adoption results, as well as significant sales results from individual districts in the K-8 social studies and science adoptions in California, and a compilation of K-12 sales results largely in science and world history in North Carolina.



While Florida did suspend the adoption in 2019 while it develops new reading and math curriculum standards, some districts did go through with planned adoptions and the publisher collected several such results. An overview of K-12 social studies purchasing in Tennessee also is provided.



This report features an all new Publisher Adoption Scorecard, which ranks the leading publishers by sales, and a look at the opportunities that will open up in 2020 through 2023.



The report provides valuable insights into:

The process of state textbooks adoptions

The factors that influence sales in the school districts

Outcomes by publishers

The broadening of the field of participants in adoptions

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Introduction and Trends

EdReports Builds Evaluation Role

Guaranteed Demand

18 States Form Core of Instructional Materials Adoptions

Table - Instructional Materials Adoption States

Adoption Cycles

4. 2019 State Adoption Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Dominates Texas K-8 ELA Adoption

Table - Texas K-8 English Language Arts Adoption Sales, 2019 ($ actual and rounded; ranked by total share)

Disappointment for McGraw Hill

Persistence of Cursive

LA Powers McGraw Hill in California Social Studies

Table - California Adoption Sales, 2019 ($ actual and rounded; ranked by total share)

Science Slow for School Specialty; Competition Grows

North Carolina Spending Focused on Science, World History

Table - North Carolina K-12 Sales, 2019 ($ actual and rounded; ranked by total share)

Sporadic Purchasing in Florida

New Social Studies in Tennessee

McGraw Hill Education Tops 2019 Publisher Adoption Scorecard

Table - Adoption Publisher Scorecard, 2019 ($ in 000 and rounded; ranked by total sales)

Eureka Leads Scorecard Newcomers

5. Looking Ahead-2020 and Beyond

Texas OKs 9-12 ELA Programs from 13 Publishers

Table - Publishers with Approved Titles in the 2020 Texas 9-12 English Language arts Adoption

NC Board OKs 92 Programs in ELA Adoption

Table - Approved Titles in North Carolina 2020 K-12 English Language Arts Adoption

Activity in Tennessee and South Carolina

Coming Adoption Activity

Table - State K-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Schedule, Purchase Years 2020-2023

Companies Mentioned



EdReports

Houghton Mifflin

McGraw Hill

Eureka

