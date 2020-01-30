‘Best’ Plastic Surgeon Award in Grand Rapids Magazine Goes to Dr. Brad Bengtson

This year’s Best of Grand Rapids issue marks Dr. Brad Bengtson’s 10th win

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019-2020 edition of Grand Rapids Magazine’s annual “ Best of Grand Rapids ” issue featured more than 100 winners in categories ranging from Best Appetizers to Best Yoga Studio. For the 10th time in a row, the “Best” Plastic Surgeon award went to Bradley Bengtson, M.D., CEO and founder of the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery.



Considering that there are dozens of plastic surgeons in Grand Rapids, Michigan , and in the surrounding areas—and that this win represents a full decade of Dr. Bengtson securing the top spot on the list—the honor is especially meaningful to Dr. Bengtson and his team.

“A single recognition from the people of Grand Rapids is both humbling and flattering,” Dr. Bengtson said in response to his win. “I work hard with my team to ensure everything—from our state-of-the-art facilities to the advanced technology available to the techniques we apply in every procedure and treatment—is designed to maximize patient safety, satisfaction, and experience."

“The fact that this is the 10th year in a row Grand Rapids Magazine readers have chosen to give me their vote of confidence is as much a testament to the community as it is to my work,” he continued. “This shows that the people of Grand Rapids truly understand the importance of high standards of care, the benefit of rigorous and ongoing training, the value of experience, and the beauty of being able to choose how you want to appear to the world. Thank you.”

Dr. Bengtson is skilled at a wide number of plastic surgery procedures, but is especially known for his innovations in the world of breast surgery, including augmentations (for which he developed the Fast-Trak recovery technique), lifts, reductions, and revisions. He is also renowned for his skill and experience with tummy tucks, liposuction, facelifts, and other facial and body contouring surgeries.

In addition to the surgical options available at the Bengtson Center, Dr. Bengtson stays at the forefront of non-surgical devices and treatments in order to better serve a diverse population with unique cosmetic needs. Recent additions to the practice include rejuvenating OxyGeneo® facials, Profound ® for skin tightening, and CoolTone®, which uses magnetic muscle stimulation to trigger rapid contractions that firm up the thighs, buttocks, and abdomen.

To learn more about the perennially popular Dr. Brad Bengtson—as well as his team that includes Dr. David Alfonso and a complement of Aesthetic Experts and Master Medical Aestheticians—call (616) 588-8880 or 1-877-822-8880. Get answers to questions about any of the procedures and treatments mentioned here, schedule a consultation, or simply find out more about what leads locals to vote Dr. Bengtson the “Best” in Grand Rapids! An online contact form is also available.

