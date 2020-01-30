Data Center Flash Storage Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report focuses on the global Data Center Flash Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Flash Storage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
International Business Machines (IBM)
NetApp
Pure Storage
AccelStor
Avere Systems
DataDirect Networks (DDN)
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei
Infortrend Technology
Inspur Group
Intel
Kaminario
Lenovo
Micron
Mitac International
Nimbus Data
Pivot3
QNAP
Quanta Cloud Technology
Samsung
Seagate
SK Hynix (SK Group)
Super Micro Computer
Synology
Toshiba
Violin System
Western Digital
Wiwynn
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
Storage Area Networking (SAN)
Network Attached Storage (NAS)
Market segment by Application, split into
IT services
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Data Center Flash Storage Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
……Continued
