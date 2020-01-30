/EIN News/ -- Press Release





Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 report on February 6, 2020

January 30, 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 report on February 6, 2020 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials . Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Nokia's analyst conference call will begin on February 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at www.nokia.com/financials . Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1 412 317 5210.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com



