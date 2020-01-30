Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market and Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market 2020 By Latest Technologies, Advancements, Various Services, Key Players, Growth & Opportunities

Orbis Research Present’s Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market and Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market enhances the decision-making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategy to gain competitive advantage.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market 2020-2024:

Massive open online courses are changing the world of education by providing free online courses for higher education, executive education, and employee development. These courses are provided by well-qualified lecturers from some of the most renowned institutes in the world. These courses provide virtual education to people from any corner of the world where there is accessibility to the internet. Massive open online courses are expected to complement the future of higher education in the world.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4196451

Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Coursera

EdX

Udacity

Udemy

Academic

Apple

Codecademy

Crypt4you

FutureLearn

Iversity

Khan Academy

NovoEd

Peer 2 Peer University

PIER - International Education Services

StraighterLine

Veduca Edtech

The global massive open online courses (MOOC) market is segmented into course, component,

user type, and geographical regions. In terms of component, the market is segregated into

services and platforms. On considering the user type, the global market is fragmented into

undergraduate, high school, corporate, postgraduate, and others. Out of these, the corporate

segment is anticipated to dominate the massive open online courses market during the

prediction period, due to the high adoption of MOOC as a part of employee engagement

activities and development programs by corporate. On considering the geography, the global

massive open online courses (MOOC) market is fragmented into South America, North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In between these, North American market

for massive open online courses held the highest share in the year 2018 and it is anticipated to

dominate during the prediction period. The global massive open online courses (MOOC) market

is extremely competitive as number of players operating across the globe.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-massive-open-online-courses-mooc-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024



Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Segment by Type, covers

CMOOC

XMOOC



Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In-Service Staff

Non-In-Service Personnel

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4196451

Likewise, the corporate education providers including Udemy, SkillSoft, BigThink, Lynda, and

Grovo, focus on providing technical education by using excellent content. On the other hand,

the lower completion rate of massive open online courses may hinder the growth of the global

massive open online courses (MOOC) market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising

demand number of subjects covered by MOOC is anticipated to offer several new opportunities

For the global massive open online courses (MOOC) market.

Table of Contents:

1 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Revenue by Countries…Continued

Part 2:

Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market 2020-2025

Market Overview

The global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 36.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 19970 million by 2025, from USD 5709.4 million in 2019.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4196452



The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The major players covered in Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms are: LinkedIn Learning, Xuetangx, Udemy, Pluralsight, EDX, Coursera, WizIQ, Alison, Udacity, Edmodo, NovoEd, Edureka, Simplilearn, Jigsaw Academy, Iversity, Futurelearn, Federica EU, Linkstreet Learning, Intellipaat, Skillshare, Kadenze, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The growing demand for economical and scalable educational platforms to offer to the

requirements of learners globally is contributing to the growth of the global open online course

platforms market at a huge advances in IT and communication technologies are prompting the

learners and educators to adopt the massive open online course platforms across the globe.

The global massive open online course platforms market is moderately competitive and consist

of the huge number of leading providers. In terms of market share, the number of leading

providers currently dominate the market around the world. On the other hand, with the

expansion in the innovative educational platform, new entrants are gaining their market

existence thereby spreading their business footprint in the developing regions.

Market segmentation

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



By Type, Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market has been segmented into XMOOC Platforms, CMOOC Platforms, etc.



By Application, Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms has been segmented into K-12 Education, University Education, Adult and Elderly Education, Corporate, etc.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4196452

Competitive Landscape and Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market Share Analysis

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Table of Contents:

1 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competitions, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions...Continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.





Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas - 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.