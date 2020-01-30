Europeanbarging Introduces the Viva Tiara for 2020 River Cruises

Viva Tiara cruising the Rhine River Double cabin on the Viva Tiara Exercising on the Sundeck aboard Viva Tiara

Europeanbarging is pleased to introduce the European river cruise line - VIVA. Viva is a mid range priced cruise line with beautiful ships and great service.

I am very excited about this cruise line and the new destinations in their itineraries - many of which I have not visited yet.” — Jan Baumgartner, Europeanbarging

SPRING, TX, US, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The parent company of Viva Cruise Line has been leasing and chartering their ships since 1973 and has one of the largest fleets in Europe. Europeanbarging is offering a 20% discount off the rates for 2020 departures booked and paid in full by March 30th, 2020.The first reflagged ship will be the 153 passenger Viva Tiara , who will go thru a total remodel in January and February of 2020 (though she had a remodel in 2018). She will have a new color scheme and furnishing in a restful teal and white theme.Upon entering the ship, there is a beautiful 2 story atrium with sweeping wrought iron and wood staircase to the upper level (a lift is located to the side of the stairs), chandeliers, reception desk and customer service desk and on-board boutique are on the upper Diamond deck. There is also a stylish lounge with panoramic bar and dance floor, the comfortable Bistro Bar with Internet corner in the rear.The Panorama restaurant is situated on the Ruby Deck and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast is a buffet, lunch is a buffet salad bar and served entree and dessert, dinner is fully served. Main entree choices will consist of a seafood, meat and vegetarian choice. Afternoon tea consists of cakes and sandwiches.On the Emerald deck the guest can enjoy relaxing moments in the wellness area with fitness equipment, whirlpool, sauna, steam bath and solarium. The decks are connected by a lift (not going to the Emerald deck).The sun deck features lounge chairs for guests, a putting green, jacuzzi, walking track and weather permitting - fitness equipment for use.All cabins on the Diamond and the Ruby deck have French balconies. The outward-facing cabins are equipped with flat-screen TV, radio, stocked minibar, safe, hair dryer, air-conditioning, shower and WC.The ship features English and German language.Unique ItinerariesAs mentioned above, the Viva Tiara has some interesting ports on the Rhine and Dutch cruise itineraries - both are round trip Dusseldorf). On the 5 night Dutch and Rhine itinerary, in addition to Amsterdam and Nijmegen, there are stops in Emmerich, Deventer, Kampen, Enkhuizen and Rees (Germany). The 7 night also features stops in Hoorn, Rotterdam and Dordricht.The 5 night Rhine River itinerary features the towns of Niederlahnstein, and Oestrich-Winkel, in addition to Cologne, Mainz, Frankfurt, Boppard. The 7 night also includes Koblenz, Mannheim, Speyer and Strasbourg.The 5 night Danube River cruises include round trip Passau with stops in Vienna (overnight), Bratislava and Linz. The 7 night Danube cruise itinerary additionally includes Budapest,For Advent season, there are lovely 4 and 5 night cruises on the Rhine and Danube Rivers, where you visit the heart of Europe and experience the delight of its traditional holiday markets.Affordable PricingWhat’s the greatest thing about this cruise trip? You’ll get to enjoy the above mentioned perks all for an affordable price. Visit your dream European destinations aboard a luxury ship starting from less than $1,000. This all-inclusive trip ensures you’ll be getting your money’s worth. Cruise rates start $714 for a 5 night cruise in early spring on the lower deck - $1535 for a Jr suite on the upper deck, a 7 night cruise in spring and summer on the lower deck $1995 - $2725 for a Jr suite on the upper deck. Cruise rates include the cruise, port taxes, Gratuities, all meals, wine, and a beverage package - Soft Drinks, as well as tea and coffee, Beer, wine, throughout the day and evening between 10am and midnight. Sightseeing excursions are not included and can be booked onboard.Book your European river cruise now - 888-869-7907 or jan@europeanbarging.com.



