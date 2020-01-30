Certarus Ltd. Announces Achievement of a Milestone Record

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certarus Ltd. (“Certarus” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that on January 28th, 2020 we set a new single day milestone record, having safely delivered over 50,000 mcf/d of compressed natural gas (“CNG”).

Certarus continues to grow both its geographic reach and its customer base across the United States and Canada, providing low carbon energy solutions across multiple industries ranging from international mining companies in Ontario to energy supermajors in Texas. Certarus has entered into a number of contracts over the past year which underpin a significant proportion of our volume. The growth is driven by reducing environmental emissions, lowering costs and simplifying logistics for our customers.

The record volume of CNG sold on January 28th is equal to approximately 1,500,000 Diesel Equivalent Litres (“DEL”) or 380,000 Diesel Gallons Equivalent (“DGE”) of fuel. This is a notable achievement as it surpassed the average day in 2019 by 91% and the peak day of last year by 38%.

“We are extremely pleased with how the entire team at Certarus has safely scaled up to this new record activity level. This achievement is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of the women and men of Certarus to continuously raise the bar for our customers. Certarus is proud to work with our customers to deliver carbon reduction solutions that provide both environmental and economic wins,” said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus.

The Corporation has invested significant resources to build-out a reliable compressed natural gas platform. By displacing other more emission-intensive fuels with natural gas, Certarus provides a supply of clean, cost effective energy to help support corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) best practices.

Certarus is the North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) solution. Our primary business is the creation of a “Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline” through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the energy, mining, forestry, utility and industrial sectors. Our solutions target diesel and propane fuel displacement projects to lower operating costs and improve environmental outcomes.

