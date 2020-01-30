Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as Best Mesothelioma and Asbestos Law Firm

Inhaling one fiber of asbestos is enough to cause mesothelioma decades later. The asbestos industry knowingly poisoned people for decades. The Steinberg Law Group is affiliated with doctors around the country. We Support Our Veterans Experience/Resources/Results

While asbestos dust in excess of the Threshold Limit Value is potentially harmful,... it is as readily controlled as other such dusts and it can be used safely with appropriate precautions.” — 1966 letter by Carl U. Dernehl, Dir. of Toxicology for Union Carbide Corp.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois has endorsed the Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.Those who worked in oil refineries and power plants in Illinois are most at risk for developing mesothelioma. Large oil companies including CITGO, Mobil, Shell and Standard operated refineries in the state. Power plants in Illinois where workers may have been exposed to asbestos include, Zion Nuclear Power Station, Powerton Powerhouse, Baldwin Power Plant, Crawford Generating Station, Dresden Generating Station, Emerson Electric Facility, Fisk Generating Station, Illinois Light & Power, Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, Chicago Nuclear Powerhouse and Quad Cities Station.Other jobsites with known asbestos exposure include A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company, Dearborn Rubber Corporation, Freeman Coal Company, Kautt & Bux Manufacturing, LTV Steel, Pneumo Abex, Amoco, Johns-Manville Corporation, Kentile Floors Incorporated and Pittsburgh Plate Glass. Asbestos hazards also exist at Illinois Beach State Park in Waukegan, Illinois, where three million cubic yards of sludge containing asbestos and other toxins exists. Additionally, asbestos has been found at Dixie Square Mall in Harvey, Illinois and the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com



