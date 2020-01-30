In Miami for the Super Bowl to Steer Kids Straight About Drugs

Michael DeLeon, Founder and CEO of Steered Straight, is in Miami for the Super Bowl in partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, shown here in a selfie with Drug-Free World Florida President Julieta Santagostino. The number 1 booked school presenter in America, DeLeon is using the momentum of the Super Bowl to steer kids to a drug-free life.

Prevention is the key to ending the opioid crisis says Steered Straight CEO Michael DeLeon.

This generation is the most beautiful and most important generation we’ve ever had. Their voice is most vital to our future.” — Steered Straight Founder and CEO Michael DeLeon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After his seminar at Miami Coral Park High School on January 28, Steered Straight Founder and CEO Michael DeLeon described the kids there as “absolutely incredible young adults” saying they “truly inspired me today. This generation is the most beautiful and most important generation we’ve ever had. Their voice is most vital to our future.”

DeLeon knows his drug prevention message is a matter of life or death. The CDC reports there were 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017, and while there are some bright spots, like a 5.1 percent decline in overdose deaths last year for the first time since 1990, it is still an extremely urgent issue.

A recovered addict, ex-offender and former gang member, DeLeon is an outspoken voice for drug education. He is in Miami this week, in partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, for the Foundation’s annual Truth About Drugs Super Bowl campaign.

“Prevention is the key,” says DeLeon. “We must educate this generation to find their purpose and find their voice.” He is brutally honest when it comes to talking to youth about the extreme dangers of drugs, gang involvement and associated criminal activity.

To accomplish his mission, DeLeon uses the Truth About Drugs campaign and materials of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

In an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network, DeLeon described how his partnership with Drug-Free World began. One day, he googled “Drugs are a lie” and a video popped up.

“I watched it, and man, I could almost cry telling you about it right now,” and he said, “This is it!” The video was one of the Foundation’s drug education public service announcements. “So I went to Drug-Free World and I looked at their website and their setup and their materials.” He realized, “all I gotta do is start getting this stuff into the hands of these kids!”

On a mission to educate the youth to stay on the right path when it comes to serious life issues, especially drugs, DeLeon is the #1 booked school presenter on drugs in the country.

Voices for Humanity: Michael DeLeon - Teen Drug Education & Prevention



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.