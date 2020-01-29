There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,287 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results With Record Earnings Per Share of $0.71 and Record Net Income of $14.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced fourth quarter and year end results for 2019.

The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results included:

  • Net income for the 2019 fourth quarter of $14.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share.
  • Net income for the full year 2019 of $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $39.2 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.
  • Net interest income for the 2019 fourth quarter increased $1.6 million over the 2018 fourth quarter to $35.6 million.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% in the 2019 fourth quarter, flat compared to the 2018 fourth quarter.
  • Total assets of $4.9 billion at December 31, 2019, 4% higher than September 30, 2019, and 5% higher than December 31, 2018.
  • 2019 loan growth of $404 million, or 12%, with 2019 fourth quarter growth of $172 million, or 19% annualized.
  • Loan and line of credit originations of $1.1 billion for the full year 2019.
  • Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $77 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2018.
  • Non-performing assets of $4.4 million at December 31, 2019, $1.4 million higher than December 31, 2018 and $0.2 million higher than September 30, 2019. Loan loss reserve coverage to total loans of 0.89% at December 31, 2019.
  • All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter, an increase of 4% over the previous dividend.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “The results for the quarter were strong, reflecting record levels of income and earnings per share, and the fourth quarter provides the opportunity to reflect on the totality of 2019 and the continued expansion and evolution of our company. We had strong increases in net loans and core deposit growth, with much of this activity occurring in our western markets. This allowed us to aggressively manage the funding mix and deposit costs, offsetting, in large part, the repricing of our larger floating rate loan portfolio. We believe the greater geographic diversity and increased product offerings we have been developing allowed us to adjust to the varied market conditions and specific opportunities of 2019.” 

Net Earnings and Returns
Net income in the 2019 fourth quarter was $14.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2018 fourth quarter, driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by higher provision for loan losses and non-interest expense. Net income for the full year 2019 was $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $39.2 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, in 2018.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2019 fourth quarter were 1.18% and 11.40%, respectively.  Return on average tangible common equity was 14.66% for the 2019 fourth quarter.  

Net Interest Income
Interest income was $44.3 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, a decrease of $2.0 million compared to the 2019 third quarter, primarily due to lower yields in the loan and securities portfolios, and a decrease in average securities, partially offset by loan portfolio growth. Interest expense was $8.7 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the 2019 third quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities coupled with a decrease in average deposits, partially offset by an increase in average borrowings.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% in the 2019 fourth quarter, which was unchanged year-over-year compared to the 2018 fourth quarter and down 14 basis points compared to the 2019 third quarter.

Commenting on the margin Mr. O’Connor said, “The lower margin, despite our continued aggressive move to manage deposit costs, is the result of the full quarter impact of resets on our growing floating rate loan portfolio, the third quarter effect of line of credit fees and finally, the substantial decline in the yield of our investment portfolio as higher prepayments on the underlying MBS instruments negatively pushed yields lower.”

“This has been an interesting year as we moved from expecting further rate hikes to managing through three rate cuts. The long-term strategy has been to become more neutral to interest rates, restructuring both assets and funding to offset the inherent risks in the core community bank. This can at times create short-term volatility as we saw during this year. Our deposit costs are down 15 basis points and 18 basis points in the third and fourth quarter, respectively, for a total of 33 basis points since the inception of this rate cut cycle.  The asset repricings have been as dramatic, down 26 basis points over this same time frame, but they occurred primarily in the fourth quarter. We continue to believe it’s prudent to maintain a strong core funded balance sheet,” stated Mr. O’Connor. 

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.6 million for the 2019 fourth quarter, $0.2 million higher than the 2018 fourth quarter, and $5.7 million for the full year 2019, $3.9 million higher than the full year 2018. The Company recognized net recoveries of $13 thousand in the 2019 fourth quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $4.3 million in the full year 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $2.1 million in the full year 2018.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $8.4 million for the 2019 fourth quarter, $3.3 million higher than the 2018 fourth quarter, primarily attributable to higher loan swap fees in the 2019 fourth quarter. Non-interest income was $25.4 million for the full year 2019, $13.8 million higher than the 2018 full year, driven primarily by the net securities loss related to the balance sheet restructure in 2018 and higher loan swap fees in 2019.

“A confluence of factors transpired this quarter which impacted our results.  Many multi-family investors opted to lock in low rates for longer periods.  At the same time, the shape of the yield curve enabled us to provide fixed rate funding, while retaining floating rate exposure within 15 basis points of the customer’s fixed rate.  This strategy contributed to our loan growth, as well as non-interest income, while servicing our customers and increasing our asset sensitivity,” noted Mr. O’Connor.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the 2019 fourth quarter of $25.3 million was $3.3 million higher than the 2018 fourth quarter. Non-interest expense for the full year 2019 decreased to $96.1 million from $98.2 million in full year 2018. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses in the 2019 period, coupled with the impact of the fraud recovery in the 2018 fourth quarter, partially offset by office relocation costs in the 2018 fourth quarter. The decrease in full year non-interest expense was primarily due to the impact of the net fraud loss and office relocation costs during 2018, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses in the 2019 period.

Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $3.9 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, and $14.1 million in the full year 2019. Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, and $9.1 million in the full year 2018.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $4.9 billion at December 31, 2019, $185.5 million higher than September 30, 2019, and $220.8 million higher than December 31, 2018. Total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019 of $3.7 billion reflects growth of $404.5 million, or 12%, over year-end 2018. Deposits totaled $3.8 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $71.7 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2018. Demand deposits increased $70.4 million year-over-year to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, representing 40% of total deposits.

The allowance for loan losses was $32.8 million at December 31, 2019, $1.4 million higher than December 31, 2018. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.96% at year-end 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $497.2 million at December 31, 2019, $43.3 million higher than December 31, 2018. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. Book value per share was $25.06 at December 31, 2019, $2.13 higher than December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share was $19.54 at December 31, 2019, $2.18 higher than prior year-end.

                               
                      Change Compared To
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Total assets   $  4,921,520   $ 4,736,021   $ 4,700,744   $ 185,499     $ 220,776  
Total stockholders' equity      497,154     486,403     453,830     10,751       43,324  
                               
Loans held for investment                              
Investor commercial real estate ("CRE")   $  1,034,599   $ 990,324   $ 863,158   $ 44,275     $ 171,441  
Owner-occupied CRE      531,088     529,483     510,398     1,605       20,690  
Construction and land      97,311     116,463     123,393     (19,152 )     (26,082 )
Commercial and industrial      679,444     667,949     645,724     11,495       33,720  
Total commercial      2,342,442     2,304,219     2,142,673     38,223       199,769  
                               
Multi-family      812,174     673,909     585,827     138,265       226,347  
Residential real estate      493,144     497,842     519,763     (4,698 )     (26,619 )
Installment and consumer      24,836     24,998     20,509     (162 )     4,327  
Net deferred loan costs and fees      7,689     7,364     7,039     325       650  
Total loans held for investment   $  3,680,285   $ 3,508,332   $ 3,275,811   $ 171,953     $ 404,474  
                               
Deposits                              
Total IPC deposits   $  3,042,171   $ 3,159,772   $ 2,965,007   $ (117,601 )   $ 77,164  
Brokered deposits      164,034     65,598     255,408     98,436       (91,374 )
Public deposits      608,442     517,913     665,978     90,529       (57,536 )
Total public and brokered deposits      772,476     583,511     921,386     188,965       (148,910 )
Total deposits   $  3,814,647   $ 3,743,283   $ 3,886,393   $ 71,364     $ (71,746 )


Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Investor CRE   $  68,562   $ 100,120   $ 25,871   $  243,512   $ 126,042
Owner-occupied CRE      20,221     12,973     18,720      118,286     77,793
Commercial and industrial      79,404     57,119     59,335      332,167     259,120
Multi-family      175,906     48,160     10,425      297,860     50,945
Residential real estate      9,228     8,764     12,539      35,517     96,133
Other      18,618     23,901     11,724      94,337     85,535
Total loan and line of credit originations   $  371,939   $ 251,037   $ 138,614   $  1,121,679   $ 695,568
                               

“In 2019 we planned to focus on our western markets where we had greater opportunity to grow market share. This year more than half of our over $1 billion in loan production came from the Nassau County and New York City markets, compared to 2018 when more than half of our loan production occurred in Suffolk County.  Our plan included hiring more bankers to cover our western markets, working in concert with our branch network; this cooperative effort resulted in a 19% increase in deposits in our western region.  Embedded in our IPC deposits are several relationships that decreased due to pricing expectations that we did not feel fit our strategy.  We constantly balance the use of alternative funding sources when evaluating whether to pay up for deposits,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Asset Quality
Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $4.4 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2018 included $0.2 million of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $4.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.09% of total loans at December 31, 2018.  Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $2.0 million to $6.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at December 31, 2019 and 2018 were comprised of $0.3 million of purchased credit impaired loans.

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2019 fourth quarter results. Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10137586. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company’s website beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020
Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Domestic Call Dial In:  1-844-746-0738
International Call Dial In:  1-412-317-5271

Replay Domestic Dial In:  1-877-344-7529
Replay International Dial In:  1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10137586

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.9 billion, operates 40 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation.  For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”).  Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company.  Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the  consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies.  The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic  conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                   
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,
    2019   2019   2018
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $  77,693     $ 87,004     $ 142,145  
Interest-earning deposits with banks      39,501       44,214       153,223  
Total cash and cash equivalents      117,194       131,218       295,368  
Securities available for sale, at fair value      638,291       610,706       680,886  
Securities held to maturity      133,638       139,729       160,163  
Total securities      771,929       750,435       841,049  
Securities, restricted      32,879       28,469       24,028  
Loans held for sale      12,643       12,643        
Loans held for investment      3,680,285       3,508,332       3,275,811  
Allowance for loan losses      (32,786 )     (32,173 )     (31,418 )
Loans held for investment, net      3,647,499       3,476,159       3,244,393  
Premises and equipment, net      34,062       33,544       35,008  
Operating lease right-of-use assets (1)      43,450       36,356        
Goodwill and other intangible assets      109,627       109,840       110,324  
Other real estate owned      —             175  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets      152,237       157,357       150,399  
Total assets   $  4,921,520     $ 4,736,021     $ 4,700,744  
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Demand deposits   $  1,386,037     $ 1,379,803     $ 1,275,664  
Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits      438,902       506,476       496,881  
Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA")      1,012,322       1,063,848       975,531  
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      58,640       59,913       61,827  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      146,270       149,732       155,104  
Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits      3,042,171       3,159,772       2,965,007  
Brokered deposits      164,034       65,598       255,408  
Public funds - demand deposits      132,921       45,036       172,941  
Public funds - other deposits      475,521       472,877       493,037  
Total public and brokered deposits      772,476       583,511       921,386  
Total deposits      3,814,647       3,743,283       3,886,393  
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      999       956       539  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances      435,000       337,000       240,433  
Subordinated debentures, net      78,920       78,885       78,781  
Operating lease liabilities (1)      45,977       39,064        
Other liabilities and accrued expenses      48,823       50,430       40,768  
Total liabilities      4,424,366       4,249,618       4,246,914  
Total stockholders' equity      497,154       486,403       453,830  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  4,921,520     $ 4,736,021     $ 4,700,744  

____________________________
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) using the transition approach at the beginning of the period of adoption on January 1, 2019 and did not restate comparative prior periods.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest income   $  44,320     $ 46,354     $ 43,480     $  181,541     $ 168,984  
Interest expense      8,672       9,639       9,382        39,338       32,204  
Net interest income      35,648       36,715       34,098        142,203       136,780  
Provision for loan losses      600       1,000       400        5,700       1,800  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses      35,048       35,715       33,698        136,503       134,980  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges and other fees      2,487       2,588       2,579        10,059       9,853  
Title fees      571       508       458        1,720       1,797  
Net securities gains (losses)      —                    201       (7,921 )
Gain on sale of SBA loans      322       601       492        1,984       2,078  
Bank owned life insurance      560       561       561        2,230       2,219  
Loan swap fees      4,260       1,557       3        7,460       716  
Other      226       429       1,022        1,733       2,826  
Total non-interest income      8,426       6,244       5,115        25,387       11,568  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits      15,011       14,294       12,457        56,244       50,458  
Occupancy and equipment      3,791       3,490       3,472        14,372       13,245  
Net fraud (recovery) loss      —             (600 )      —       8,900  
Office relocation costs      —             750        —       750  
Amortization of other intangible assets      182       182       214        787       917  
Other      6,348       6,238       5,778        24,736       23,910  
Total non-interest expense      25,332       24,204       22,071        96,139       98,180  
                               
Income before income taxes      18,142       17,755       16,742        65,751       48,368  
Income tax expense      3,934       3,852       2,878        14,060       9,141  
Net income   $  14,208     $ 13,903     $ 13,864     $  51,691     $ 39,227  
                               
                               
Earnings Per Share (unaudited)                              
(In thousands, except per share data)   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Net income   $  14,208     $ 13,903     $ 13,864     $  51,691     $ 39,227  
Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities      (299 )     (294 )     (303 )      (1,096 )     (853 )
Income attributable to common stock   $  13,909     $ 13,609     $ 13,561     $  50,595     $ 38,374  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities      19,957       19,958       19,893        19,952       19,875  
Weighted average participating securities      (419 )     (422 )     (433 )      (424 )     (434 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,538       19,536       19,460        19,528       19,441  
Basic earnings per common share   $  0.71     $ 0.70     $ 0.70     $  2.59     $ 1.97  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,538       19,536       19,460        19,528       19,441  
Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units      40       32       32        31       27  
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding      19,578       19,568       19,492        19,559       19,468  
Diluted earnings per common share   $  0.71     $ 0.70     $ 0.70     $  2.59     $ 1.97  
 


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

                       
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Selected Financial Data:                      
Return on average total assets    1.18 1.17 % 1.22 %  1.10 0.87 %
Adjusted return on average total assets (1)    1.18   1.17   1.23    1.10   1.18  
Return on average stockholders' equity    11.40   11.44   12.32    10.84   8.66  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1)    11.40   11.44   12.43    10.84   11.69  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    14.66   14.81   16.38    14.09   11.47  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    14.81   14.97   16.72    14.26   15.69  
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis    3.26   3.40   3.26    3.31   3.33  
Efficiency ratio    57.48   56.34   56.28    57.37   66.18  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)    56.93   55.79   55.16    56.79   55.85  
Operating expense/average assets    2.10   2.04   1.94    2.04   2.19  
Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1)    2.09   2.03   1.90    2.02   1.95  

____________________________
(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

                     
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,  
    2019   2019   2018  
Selected Financial Data:                    
Book value per share   $  25.06   $ 24.53   $ 22.93  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $  19.54   $ 18.99   $ 17.36  
Common shares outstanding      19,837     19,830     19,791  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets      13.1   13.4 %   13.6 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.2     10.4     10.4  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.2     10.4     10.4  
Tier 1 capital to average assets      8.5     8.4     8.1  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2)      8.1     8.1     7.5  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank)      10.1     10.0     9.9  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Loans 30-89 days past due   $  6,366   $ 5,986   $ 4,400  
Loans 90 days past due and accruing (3)   $  343   $ 338   $ 308  
Non-performing loans   $  4,369   $ 4,211   $ 2,808  
Other real estate owned      —         175  
Non-performing assets   $  4,369   $ 4,211   $ 2,983  
Non-performing loans/total loans      0.12   0.12 %   0.09 %
Non-performing assets/total assets      0.09     0.09     0.06  
Allowance/non-performing loans     750.42     764.02     1118.87  
Allowance/total loans      0.89     0.92     0.96  

____________________________
(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.
(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.
(3) Represents purchased credit impaired loans.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                                   
    Three Months Ended December 31,    Three Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended December 31,  
    2019   2019   2018  
            Average           Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  3,547,865   $  39,780      4.45   $ 3,442,462   $ 41,053     4.73   % $ 3,206,033   $ 36,848     4.56   %
Securities (1)      761,628      4,432      2.31       787,387     5,060     2.55       882,886     6,328     2.84    
Deposits with banks      46,994      212      1.79       61,853     342     2.19       74,348     443     2.36    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      4,356,487      44,424      4.05       4,291,702     46,455     4.29       4,163,267     43,619     4.16    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                  
Other assets      428,508               412,300               359,740            
Total assets   $  4,784,995             $ 4,704,002             $ 4,523,007            
                                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Savings   $  335,743   $  377      0.45   $ 433,086   $ 1,083     0.99   % $ 375,792   $ 656     0.69   %
NOW      136,562      53      0.15       125,056     51     0.16       113,116     40     0.14    
MMDA      1,067,493      3,108      1.16       1,034,002     3,452     1.32       906,565     2,950     1.29    
Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,539,798      3,538      0.91       1,592,144     4,586     1.14       1,395,473     3,646     1.04    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      59,337      284      1.90       60,144     299     1.97       61,803     250     1.60    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      147,557      774      2.08       152,093     844     2.20       156,806     739     1.87    
Total IPC deposits      1,746,692      4,596      1.04       1,804,381     5,729     1.26       1,614,082     4,635     1.14    
Brokered deposits      93,372      391      1.66       75,410     387     2.04       263,580     1,528     2.30    
Public funds      452,509      939      0.82       500,440     1,139     0.90       433,845     787     0.72    
Total public and brokered deposits      545,881      1,330      0.97       575,850     1,526     1.05       697,425     2,315     1.32    
Total deposits      2,292,573      5,926      1.03       2,380,231     7,255     1.21       2,311,507     6,950     1.19    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      116,312      494      1.69       14,160     70     1.96       3,180     15     1.87    
FHLB advances      250,446      1,118      1.77       244,011     1,179     1.92       265,235     1,282     1.92    
Subordinated debentures      78,897      1,134      5.70       78,862     1,135     5.71       78,758     1,135     5.72    
Total borrowings      445,655      2,746      2.44       337,033     2,384     2.81       347,173     2,432     2.78    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      2,738,228      8,672      1.26       2,717,264     9,639     1.41       2,658,680     9,382     1.40    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Demand deposits      1,452,908               1,417,159               1,370,428            
Other liabilities      99,607               87,313               47,547            
Total liabilities      4,290,743               4,221,736               4,076,655            
Stockholders' equity      494,252               482,266               446,352            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  4,784,995             $ 4,704,002             $ 4,523,007            
                                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.79               2.88   %             2.76   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  1,618,259             $ 1,574,438             $ 1,504,587            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            35,752      3.26           36,816     3.40   %         34,237     3.26   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (104 )    (0.01 )           (101 )   (0.01 )           (139 )   (0.01 )  
Net interest income         $  35,648               $ 36,715               $ 34,098        
Net interest margin                3.25               3.39   %             3.25   %
                                                   

____________________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                   
    Year Ended December 31,   
    2019   2018  
            Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  3,410,773   $  158,492      4.65   $  3,167,933   $  144,568      4.56   %
Securities (1)      823,280      21,874      2.66        910,726      23,936      2.63    
Deposits with banks      75,600      1,697      2.24        52,143      1,076      2.06    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      4,309,653      182,063      4.22        4,130,802      169,580      4.11    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                  
Other assets      408,813                362,276            
Total assets   $  4,718,466             $  4,493,078            
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings   $  402,701   $  3,596      0.89   $  326,576   $  1,261      0.39  
NOW      123,075      193      0.16        121,818      123      0.10    
MMDA      1,024,719      13,986      1.36        838,481      8,570      1.02    
Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,550,495      17,775      1.15        1,286,875      9,954      0.77    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      60,428      1,129      1.87        59,516      790      1.33    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      150,638      3,156      2.10        122,621      2,129      1.74    
Total IPC deposits      1,761,561      22,060      1.25        1,469,012      12,873      0.88    
Brokered deposits      127,765      2,759      2.16        273,127      5,205      1.91    
Public funds      508,240      4,640      0.91        471,967      2,658      0.56    
Total public and brokered deposits      636,005      7,399      1.16        745,094      7,863      1.06    
Total deposits      2,397,566      29,459      1.23        2,214,106      20,736      0.94    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      41,077      767      1.87        69,604      1,200      1.72    
FHLB advances      245,283      4,573      1.86        324,653      5,729      1.76    
Subordinated debentures      78,845      4,539      5.76        78,706      4,539      5.77    
Total borrowings      365,205      9,879      2.71        472,963      11,468      2.42    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      2,762,771      39,338      1.42        2,687,069      32,204      1.20    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits      1,392,606                1,310,857            
Other liabilities      86,130                42,392            
Total liabilities      4,241,507                4,040,318            
Stockholders' equity      476,959                452,760            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  4,718,466             $  4,493,078            
                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.80                2.91   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  1,546,882             $  1,443,733            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            142,725      3.31            137,376      3.33   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (522 )    (0.01 )            (596 )    (0.02 )  
Net interest income         $  142,203               $  136,780        
Net interest margin                3.30                3.31  
                                   

____________________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude a fraud recovery and office relocation costs during the fourth quarter of 2018, a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and certain net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018.

                       
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Return on average total assets - as reported    1.18   1.17   % 1.22   %  1.10   0.87   %
Net securities losses    —              —     0.18    
Net fraud (recovery) loss    —         (0.05 )    —     0.20    
Office relocation costs    —         0.07      —     0.02    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    —         (0.01 )    —     (0.09 )  
Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP)    1.18     1.17     1.23      1.10     1.18    
                       
Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported    11.40   11.44   % 12.32   %  10.84   8.66   %
Net securities losses    —              —     1.75    
Net fraud (recovery) loss    —         (0.53 )    —     1.97    
Office relocation costs    —         0.67      —     0.17    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    —         (0.03 )    —     (0.86 )  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)    11.40     11.44     12.43      10.84     11.69    
                       
Return on average tangible common equity - as reported    14.66   14.81   % 16.38   %  14.09   11.47   %
Net securities losses    —              —     2.32    
Net fraud (recovery) loss    —         (0.71 )    —     2.60    
Office relocation costs    —         0.89      —     0.22    
Amortization of other intangible assets    0.19     0.19     0.25      0.21     0.27    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    (0.04 )   (0.03 )   (0.09 )    (0.04 )   (1.19 )  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)    14.81     14.97     16.72      14.26     15.69    


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding a fraud recovery and office relocation costs during the fourth quarter of 2018, a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018:

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Net income - as reported   $  14,208   $ 13,903   $ 13,864     $  51,691   $ 39,227  
Adjustments:                              
Net securities losses      —                —     7,921  
Net fraud (recovery) loss      —         (600 )      —     8,900  
Office relocation costs      —         750        —     750  
Income tax effect of adjustments above      —         (32 )      —     (3,865 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $  14,208   $ 13,903   $ 13,982     $  51,691   $ 52,933  
                               
Diluted earnings per share - as reported   $  0.71   $ 0.70   $ 0.70     $  2.59   $ 1.97  
Adjustments:                              
Net securities losses      —                —     0.40  
Net fraud (recovery) loss      —         (0.03 )      —     0.45  
Office relocation costs      —         0.04        —     0.04  
Income tax effect of adjustments above      —         (0.01 )      —     (0.20 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $  0.71   $ 0.70   $ 0.70     $  2.59   $ 2.66  
 

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Efficiency ratio - as reported      57.48     56.34   %   56.28   %    57.37     66.18   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $  25,332     $ 24,204     $ 22,071     $  96,139     $ 98,180    
Less: Net fraud recovery (loss)      —             600        —       (8,900 )  
Less: Office relocation costs      —             (750 )      —       (750 )  
Less: Amortization of intangible assets      (182 )     (182 )     (214 )      (787 )     (917 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $  25,150     $ 24,022     $ 21,707     $  95,352     $ 87,613    
Net interest income - as reported   $  35,648     $ 36,715     $ 34,098     $  142,203     $ 136,780    
Tax-equivalent adjustment      104       101       139        522       596    
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $  35,752     $ 36,816     $ 34,237     $  142,725     $ 137,376    
Non-interest income - as reported   $  8,426     $ 6,244     $ 5,115     $  25,387     $ 11,568    
Less: Net securities (gains)/ losses      —                    (201 )     7,921    
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $  8,426     $ 6,244     $ 5,115     $  25,186     $ 19,489    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $  44,178     $ 43,060     $ 39,352     $  167,911     $ 156,865    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)      56.93     55.79   %   55.16   %    56.79     55.85   %

____________________________
(1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                       
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported    2.10   2.04   % 1.94   %  2.04   2.19   %
Net fraud recovery (loss)    —         0.05      —     (0.20 )  
Office relocation costs    —         (0.07 )    —     (0.02 )  
Amortization of other intangible assets    (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )    (0.02 )   (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)    2.09     2.03     1.90      2.02     1.95    

____________________________

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

                     
    December 31,    September 30,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2018  
Total assets - as reported   $  4,921,520     $ 4,736,021     $ 4,700,744    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,627 )     (109,840 )     (110,324 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $  4,811,893     $ 4,626,181     $ 4,590,420    
                     
Total stockholders' equity - as reported   $  497,154     $ 486,403     $ 453,830    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,627 )     (109,840 )     (110,324 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $  387,527     $ 376,563     $ 343,506    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)      8.1     8.1   %   7.5   %

____________________________
(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.


Contact: John M. McCaffery
  Executive Vice President
  Chief Financial Officer
  (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290

 

