Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for 2019

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018. 

SUMMARY:

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $66.5 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents the highest annual net income and diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history.

  • Core net income for the year 2019 increased 31.6% to $70.7 million, or $1.63 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.7 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share, for the year 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for the definition of core net income.)

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Return on average assets was 1.35% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.31% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

  • Core return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 1.43% compared to 1.33% for the year ended December 31, 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the definition of core return on average assets.)

  • Consumer loans increased at a rate of 21.8%, or $119.7 million, during the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, consumer loans increased at a rate of 6.3%, or $34.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Net interest income increased $7.7 million, or 22.7%, to $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income increased $26.2 million, or 19.5%, to $160.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $134.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

  • Net interest margin was 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.69% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.71% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

  • Core net interest margin was 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, core net interest margin was 3.57% compared to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table on page 5 for the definition of core net interest margin.)

  • Return on average equity was 11.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 10.73% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 10.98% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 11.22% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

  • Core return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 11.25% compared to 11.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.66% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 11.34% for the year ended December 31, 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the description of core return on average assets.)

  • Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $10.63 at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.31 and $9.43 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” table on page 10 for a reconciliation of tangible book value to its most comparable GAAP measure.)

  • On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value. As of December 31, 2019, Horizon had repurchased a total of 99,407 shares at an average price per share of $16.04.

Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented: “I am pleased to announce another record year of earnings for Horizon. The 2019 results are attributed to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and their focus on the customer and executing a smooth integration of Salin Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Salin Bank and Trust Company ('Salin Bank'). As a result of this acquisition and organic growth, Horizon’s operational leverage and efficiency ratio continued to exhibit improvement, which is evidence that our mass and scale strategy is working.”

Dwight added, “At December 31, 2019, Horizon’s total assets were $5.2 billion, which is an increase of $997.7 million when compared to year-end 2018. In addition to the loans acquired from Salin Bank during the first quarter of 2019, which totaled approximately $568.9 million, Horizon continued to experience loan growth of $153.3 million from our key growth markets in Indiana and Michigan.”

Dwight concluded, “The improvement in Horizon’s core efficiency ratio demonstrates our ability to gain operational leverage through an increase in mass and scale. Horizon’s adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding merger expenses, gain/loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, decreased to 57.23% for the year ended December 31, 2019 from 60.28% for the same prior year period. Along with an improved adjusted efficiency ratio, Horizon has also experienced a decrease in non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percentage of average assets from 2.51% for the year ended December 31, 2018 to 2.36% for the year ended December 31, 2019, a 15 basis point improvement. Horizon improved branch efficiencies during 2019 by closing four full-service branches and one loan production office, and consolidating five full-service branches acquired from Salin.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, gain (loss) on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“core net income”), core net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.3 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $13.8 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects a decrease in net interest income of $1.9 million primarily due to $697,000 less in acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, $783,000 lower commercial loan fees and the reduction in the net interest margin. Non-interest expense increased $590,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of the reversal of previously recorded FDIC insurance expense during the third quarter of $273,000 and an increase in other losses due to write-downs of other real estate owned properties on closed offices or vacant land acquired for future expansion during the fourth quarter totaling $222,000. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in non-interest income of $420,000, in addition to decreases in provision for loan losses of $36,000 and income tax expense of $84,000.

The increase in net income from the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $7.7 million and non-interest income of $3.5 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $188,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $4.5 million and income tax expense of $1.4 million due to overall company growth and the Salin acquisition.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $66.5 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.1 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Core net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $70.7 million, or $1.63 diluted earnings per share, compared to $53.7 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a 16.4% increase in core diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to overall company growth, gained efficiencies and the Salin acquisition.

The increase in net income when comparing the year ended December 31, 2019 to the prior year period reflects increases in net interest income of $26.2 million and non-interest income of $8.6 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $930,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $19.5 million and income tax expense of $2.9 million.

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   December 31   December 31   December 31
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income                  
Net income as reported $ 18,543     $ 20,537     $ 13,133     $ 66,538     $ 53,117  
Merger expenses   -       -       487       5,650       487  
Tax effect   -       -       (102 )     (987 )     (102 )
Net income excluding merger expenses   18,543       20,537       13,518       71,201       53,502  
                   
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (10 )     -       332       75       443  
Tax effect   2       -       (70 )     (16 )     (93 )
Net income excluding loss on sale of investment securities   18,535       20,537       13,780       71,260       53,852  
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   -       (213 )     -       (580 )     (154 )
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   18,535       20,324       13,780       70,680       53,698  
                   
Core Net Income $ 18,535     $ 20,324     $ 13,780     $ 70,680     $ 53,698  
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share                  
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.34     $ 1.53     $ 1.38  
Merger expenses   -       -       0.01       0.13       0.01  
Tax effect   -       -       -       (0.02 )     -  
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses   0.41       0.46       0.35       1.64       1.39  
                   
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   -       -       0.01       -       0.01  
Tax effect   -       -       -       -       -  
Diluted EPS excluding loss on sale of investment securities   0.41       0.46       0.36       1.64       1.40  
                   
Death benefit on BOLI   -       (0.01 )     -       (0.01 )     -  
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.41       0.45       0.36       1.63       1.40  
                   
Core Diluted EPS $ 0.41     $ 0.45     $ 0.36     $ 1.63     $ 1.40  
                   

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in commercial loan fees of $783,000 and a decrease of $697,000 in acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments when compared to the third quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 11 basis points as the cost of deposits, borrowings and subordinated debentures all decreased when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Deposit pricing continues to reduce within the markets we serve in alignment with the recent decline in general market short-term interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.60% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was due to a decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $587,000 lower for the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same prior year period. The rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased due to lower rates on borrowings and subordinated debentures, partially offset by higher rates on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.69% for the year ended December 31, 2019 when compared to 3.71% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The lower net interest margin for 2019 reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 28 basis points due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.67% for the prior quarter and 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.0 million, $1.7 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   December 31   December 31   December 31
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin                  
Net interest income as reported $ 41,519     $ 43,463     $ 33,836     $ 160,791     $ 134,569  
                   
Average interest-earning assets   4,748,217       4,623,985       3,808,822       4,470,450       3,697,938  
                   
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets ("Net Interest Margin")   3.58 %     3.82 %     3.60 %     3.69 %     3.71 %
                   
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $ (1,042 )   $ (1,739 )   $ (1,629 )   $ (5,590 )   $ (6,089 )
                   
Core net interest income $ 40,477     $ 41,724     $ 32,207     $ 155,201     $ 128,480  
                   
Core net interest margin   3.49 %     3.67 %     3.43 %     3.57 %     3.54 %
                   

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $626.6 million from $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $3.641 billion as of December 31, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased $57.6 million during 2019 as consumer loans increased by $34.6 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased by $76.2 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $27.7 million and residential mortgage loans of $28.4 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                       
  December 31   December 31   Amount   Acquired   Amount   Percent
   2019    2018   Change   Loans   Change   Change
Commercial $ 2,046,651   $ 1,721,590   $ 325,061   $ (352,798 )   $ (27,737 )   -1.6 %
Residential mortgage   770,717     668,141     102,576     (131,008 )     (28,432 )   -4.3 %
Consumer   669,180     549,481     119,699     (85,112 )     34,587     6.3 %
Subtotal   3,486,548     2,939,212     547,336     (568,918 )     (21,582 )   -0.7 %
Held for sale loans   4,088     1,038     3,050     -       3,050     293.8 %
Mortgage warehouse loans   150,293     74,120     76,173     -       76,173     102.8 %
Total loans $ 3,640,929   $ 3,014,370   $ 626,559   $ (568,918 )   $ 57,641     1.9 %
                       

During 2019, Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) originated approximately $380.0 million of commercial loans, which is an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2018; however, only 57.9%, or $220.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of December 31, 2019. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $315.5 million during 2019, which is a 73.6% increase in payoffs compared to the same period in 2018, as there was an increase in clients moving projects that had reached stabilization into the long-term, fixed rate conduit financing market and properties being sold. During 2018, the Bank originated approximately $337.0 million of commercial loans; however, only 58.2%, or $196.0 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of December 31, 2018. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $181.7 million during 2018.

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 generated $3.1 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $417,000 from the third quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2019, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $114.0 million, representing a decrease of 5.9% from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of 35.8% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2019 of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $83.6 million, representing a decrease of 12.1% from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of 95.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and warehouse lending activities was 6.4% of Horizon’s total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is comparable to the same prior year period.

The provision for loan losses totaled $340,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $376,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and $528,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2018.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 0.49% as of December 31, 2019 from 0.59% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is primarily due to increased loan balances from the Salin acquisition. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.61% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserves plus credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.04% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2018.

 
Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail
As of December 31, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                               
  Loan
Balance		   Allowance
for Loan
Losses
(ALLL)		   Acquired
Loan
Discount		   ALLL
+
Acquired
Loan
Discount		   Loans, net   ALLL/
Loan Balance		   Acquired Loan Discount/
Loan Balance		   ALLL +
Acquired Loan Discount/
Loan Balance
Horizon Legacy $ 2,881,650   $ 17,534   N/A   $ 17,534   $ 2,864,116   0.61 %   0.00 %   0.61 %
Heartland   4,863     -     549     549     4,314   0.00 %   11.29 %   11.29 %
Summit   14,309     -     835     835     13,474   0.00 %   5.84 %   5.84 %
Peoples   66,983     -     1,550     1,550     65,433   0.00 %   2.31 %   2.31 %
Kosciusko   28,249     -     417     417     27,832   0.00 %   1.48 %   1.48 %
LaPorte   62,580     -     2,229     2,229     60,351   0.00 %   3.56 %   3.56 %
CNB   3,210     -     78     78     3,132   0.00 %   2.43 %   2.43 %
Lafayette   57,003     -     496     496     56,507   0.00 %   0.87 %   0.87 %
Wolverine   120,654     -     699     699     119,955   0.00 %   0.58 %   0.58 %
Salin   401,428     133     13,375     13,508     387,920   0.03 %   3.33 %   3.36 %
Total $ 3,640,929   $ 17,667   $ 20,228   $ 37,895   $ 3,603,034   0.49 %   0.56 %   1.04 %
                               

As of December 31, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $21.2 million, which reflects a three basis point increase in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $6.0 million increase from $15.2 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2018. Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing commercial loans increased by $444,000, non-performing real estate loans increased by $4.9 million and non-performing consumer loans increased by $689,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $3.7 million as of December 31, 2019, which is an increase of $1.7 million from December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was due to other real estate owned properties acquired in the Salin transaction, including the closed branches, totaling $1.7 million.

Expense Management

Total non-interest expense was $590,000 higher in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Other losses increased $287,000 primarily due to write-downs of other real estate owned properties during the fourth quarter totaling $222,000. Loan expense and professional fees increased $240,000 and $185,000, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, the reversal of previously recorded FDIC insurance expense during the third quarter resulted in an increase to total non-interest expense of $273,000 during the fourth quarter. The Bank received assessment credits during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Offsetting these increases were decreases in other expense of $221,000 and in other services and consultants of $137,000.

  Three Months Ended        
  December 31   September 30        
  2019   2019   Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger Expenses   Adjusted
 		  Actual   Merger Expenses   Adjusted
 		  Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,841     $ -   $ 16,841     $ 16,948     $ -   $ 16,948     $ (107 )   -0.6 %
Net occupancy expenses   3,106       -     3,106       3,131       -     3,131       (25 )   -0.8 %
Data processing   2,235       -     2,235       2,140       -     2,140       95     4.4 %
Professional fees   520       -     520       335       -     335       185     55.2 %
Outside services and consultants   1,415       -     1,415       1,552       -     1,552       (137 )   -8.8 %
Loan expense   2,438       -     2,438       2,198       -     2,198       240     10.9 %
FDIC deposit insurance   -       -     -       (273 )     -     (273 )     273     -100.0 %
Other losses   377       -     377       90       -     90       287     318.9 %
Other expenses   3,718       -     3,718       3,939       -     3,939       (221 )   -5.6 %
Total non-interest expense $ 30,650     $ -   $ 30,650     $ 30,060     $ -   $ 30,060     $ 590     2.0 %
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.32 %         2.32 %     2.34 %         2.34 %        

Total non-interest expense was $4.5 million higher during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense, loan expense, data processing, other expense and other losses increased $2.7 million, $605,000, $601,000, $481,000, $421,000 and $288,000, respectively. These increases were offset by a decrease of $393,000 in FDIC insurance and $121,000 in outside services and consultants. FDIC insurance decreased due to assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $5.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.

  Three Months Ended        
  December 31   December 31        
  2019   2018   Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger Expenses   Adjusted
 		  Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted
 		  Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,841     $ -   $ 16,841     $ 14,098     $ -     $ 14,098     $ 2,743     19.5 %
Net occupancy expenses   3,106       -     3,106       2,501       -       2,501       605     24.2 %
Data processing   2,235       -     2,235       1,754       -       1,754       481     27.4 %
Professional fees   520       -     520       612       (219 )     393       127     32.3 %
Outside services and consultants   1,415       -     1,415       1,536       (252 )     1,284       131     10.2 %
Loan expense   2,438       -     2,438       1,837       -       1,837       601     32.7 %
FDIC deposit insurance   -       -     -       393       -       393       (393 )   -100.0 %
Other losses   377       -     377       89       -       89       288     323.6 %
Other expenses   3,718       -     3,718       3,297       (16 )     3,281       437     13.3 %
Total non-interest expense $ 30,650     $ -   $ 30,650     $ 26,117     $ (487 )   $ 25,630     $ 5,020     19.6 %
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.32 %         2.32 %     2.48 %         2.43 %        

Total non-interest expense was $19.5 million higher during the year ended December 31, 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expense, outside services and consultants, loan expense, net occupancy and data processing increased $8.6 million, $3.5 million, $2.9 million, $2.3 million, $1.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in FDIC insurance of $1.2 million. FDIC insurance decreased due to the assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $14.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.

  Twelve Months Ended        
  December 31   December 31        
  2019   2018   Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,206     $ (484 )   $ 64,722     $ 56,623     $ -     $ 56,623     $ 8,099     14.3 %
Net occupancy expenses   12,157       (75 )     12,082       10,482       -       10,482       1,600     15.3 %
Data processing   8,480       (360 )     8,120       6,816       -       6,816       1,304     19.1 %
Professional fees   1,946       (392 )     1,554       1,926       (219 )     1,707       (153 )   -9.0 %
Outside services and consultants   8,152       (2,466 )     5,686       5,271       (252 )     5,019       667     13.3 %
Loan expense   8,633       (2 )     8,631       6,341       -       6,341       2,290     36.1 %
FDIC deposit insurance   252       -       252       1,444       -       1,444       (1,192 )   -82.5 %
Other losses   740       (71 )     669       665       -       665       4     0.6 %
Other expenses   16,466       (1,800 )     14,666       12,948       (16 )     12,932       1,734     13.4 %
Total non-interest expense $ 122,032     $ (5,650 )   $ 116,382     $ 102,516     $ (487 )   $ 102,029     $ 14,353     14.1 %
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.47 %         2.36 %     2.52 %         2.51 %        

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.32%, 2.34% and 2.48% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets continue to decline and were 2.32%, 2.34% and 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.47% and 2.52% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.36% and 2.51% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Management believes that Horizon’s strategy to build mass and scale continues to prove effective for expense management.

Income tax expense totaled $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $84,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in income tax expense from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in income before income taxes of $2.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in income tax expense from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes of $6.8 million fourth quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense totaled $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.9 million when compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes of $16.3 million when compared to the same period of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
                   
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Total stockholders' equity $ 656,023   $ 642,711   $ 626,461   $ 609,468   $ 491,992
Less: Intangible assets   177,917     178,896     179,776     176,864     130,270
Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 478,106   $ 463,815   $ 446,685   $ 432,604   $ 361,722
                   
Common shares outstanding   44,975,771     44,969,021     45,061,372     45,052,747     38,375,407
                   
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.63   $ 10.31   $ 9.91   $ 9.60   $ 9.43
                             

 

 
Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   December 31   December 31   December 31
  2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio                  
Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,650     $ 30,060     $ 26,117     $ 122,032     $ 102,516  
                   
Net interest income as reported   41,519       43,463       33,836       160,791       134,569  
                   
Non-interest income as reported   11,934       11,514       8,477       43,058       34,413  
                   
Non-interest expense/(Net interest income + Non-interest income) ("Efficiency Ratio")   57.34 %     54.68 %     61.72 %     59.86 %     60.67 %
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                  
Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,650     $ 30,060     $ 26,117     $ 122,032     $ 102,516  
Merger expenses   -       -       (487 )     (5,650 )     (487 )
Non-interest expense excluding merger expenses   30,650       30,060       25,630       116,382       102,029  
                   
Net interest income as reported   41,519       43,463       33,836       160,791       134,569  
                   
Non-interest income as reported   11,934       11,514       8,477       43,058       34,413  
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (10 )     -       332       75       443  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   -       (213 )     -       (580 )     (154 )
Non-interest income excluding loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI   11,924       11,301       8,809       42,553       34,702  
                   
Adjusted efficiency ratio   57.35 %     54.89 %     60.10 %     57.23 %     60.28 %
                   


 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   December 31   December 31   December 31
  2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets                  
Average Assets $ 5,250,574     $ 5,107,259     $ 4,179,140     $ 4,933,058     $ 4,062,635  
                   
Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported   1.40 %     1.60 %     1.25 %     1.35 %     1.31 %
Merger expenses   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.05 %     0.11 %     0.01 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding merger expenses   1.40 %     1.60 %     1.29 %     1.44 %     1.32 %
                   
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.01 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities   1.40 %     1.60 %     1.31 %     1.44 %     1.33 %
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   0.00 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   1.40 %     1.58 %     1.31 %     1.43 %     1.33 %
                   
Core ROAA   1.40 %     1.58 %     1.31 %     1.43 %     1.33 %
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity                  
Average Common Equity $ 653,071     $ 640,770     $ 485,662     $ 605,719     $ 473,420  
                   
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported   11.26 %     12.72 %     10.73 %     10.98 %     11.22 %
Merger expenses   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.40 %     0.93 %     0.10 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.08 %     -0.16 %     -0.02 %
ROACE excluding merger expenses   11.26 %     12.72 %     11.05 %     11.75 %     11.30 %
                   
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.27 %     0.01 %     0.09 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.06 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %
ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities   11.25 %     12.72 %     11.26 %     11.76 %     11.37 %
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   0.00 %     -0.13 %     0.00 %     -0.10 %     -0.03 %
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   11.25 %     12.59 %     11.26 %     11.66 %     11.34 %
                   
Core ROACE   11.25 %     12.59 %     11.26 %     11.66 %     11.34 %
                   

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon. For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. 

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Mark E. Secor
Chief Financial Officer
(219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280

                   
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
                   
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 5,244,363     $ 5,186,714     $ 5,098,682     $ 5,051,639     $ 4,246,688  
Investment securities   1,048,978       977,536       887,187       893,469       810,460  
Commercial loans   2,046,651       2,046,165       2,062,623       2,089,579       1,721,590  
Mortgage warehouse loans   150,293       155,631       133,428       71,944       74,120  
Residential mortgage loans   770,717       796,497       814,065       819,824       668,141  
Consumer loans   669,180       668,332       654,552       639,710       549,481  
Earnings assets   4,712,354       4,667,668       4,577,487       4,538,952       3,842,903  
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts   709,760       756,707       810,350       811,768       642,129  
Interest bearing transaction accounts   2,245,631       2,173,100       2,153,189       2,115,847       1,684,336  
Time deposits   975,611       986,150       967,236       960,408       812,911  
Borrowings   549,741       516,591       436,233       457,788       550,384  
Subordinated debentures   56,311       56,250       56,194       55,310       37,837  
Total stockholders' equity   656,023       642,711       626,461       609,468       491,992  
                   
  Three months ended
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 41,519     $ 43,463     $ 41,529     $ 34,280     $ 33,836  
Provision for loan losses   340       376       896       364       528  
Non-interest income   11,934       11,514       10,898       8,712       8,477  
Non-interest expenses   30,650       30,060       31,584       29,738       26,117  
Income tax expense   3,920       4,004       3,305       2,074       2,535  
Net income $ 18,543     $ 20,537     $ 16,642     $ 10,816     $ 13,133  
                   
Per share data:(1)                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.34  
Diluted earnings per share   0.41       0.46       0.37       0.28       0.34  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.12       0.12       0.12       0.10       0.10  
Book value per common share   14.59       14.29       13.90       13.53       12.82  
Tangible book value per common share   10.63       10.31       9.91       9.60       9.43  
Market value - high   19.42       17.77       17.13       17.82       19.40  
Market value - low $ 16.60     $ 15.93     $ 15.51     $ 15.50     $ 14.94  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic   44,971,676       45,038,021       45,055,117       38,822,543       38,367,972  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted   45,103,065       45,113,730       45,130,408       38,906,172       38,488,002  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.40 %     1.60 %     1.32 %     1.02 %     1.25 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   11.26       12.72       10.73       8.66       10.73  
Net interest margin   3.58       3.82       3.73       3.62       3.60  
Loan loss reserve to total loans   0.49       0.49       0.50       0.49       0.59  
Average equity to average assets   12.44       12.55       12.32       11.76       11.62  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.49       9.35       9.52       10.99       9.34  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.20       11.62       11.76       11.84       11.87  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   12.65       12.08       12.23       12.30       12.43  
                   
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 58,670     $ 62,130     $ 47,764     $ 41,728     $ 38,775  
30 to 89 days delinquent   7,729       10,204       9,633       9,980       7,161  
                   
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest   146       34       391       192       568  
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest   3,354       3,491       2,198       2,532       2,002  
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual   2,006       1,807       1,576       1,349       1,057  
Non-accural loans   15,679       13,823       14,764       15,313       11,548  
Total non-performing loans $ 21,185     $ 19,155     $ 18,929     $ 19,386     $ 15,175  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.58 %     0.52 %     0.52 %     0.54 %     0.50 %
                   
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018                


       
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
       
  December 31   December 31
   2019     2018 
Balance sheet:      
Total assets $ 5,244,363     $ 4,246,688  
Investment securities   1,048,978       810,460  
Commercial loans   2,046,651       1,721,590  
Mortgage warehouse loans   150,293       74,120  
Residential mortgage loans   770,717       668,141  
Consumer loans   669,180       549,481  
Earnings assets   4,712,354       3,842,903  
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts   709,760       642,129  
Interest bearing transaction accounts   2,245,631       1,684,336  
Time deposits   975,611       812,911  
Borrowings   549,741       550,384  
Subordinated debentures   56,311       37,837  
Total stockholders' equity   656,023       491,992  
       
  Twelve months ended
Income statement:      
Net interest income $ 160,791     $ 134,569  
Provision for loan losses   1,976       2,906  
Non-interest income   43,058       34,413  
Non-interest expenses   122,032       102,516  
Income tax expense   13,303       10,443  
Net income $ 66,538     $ 53,117  
       
Per share data:(1)      
Basic earnings per share $ 1.53     $ 1.39  
Diluted earnings per share   1.53       1.38  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.46       0.40  
Book value per common share   14.59       12.82  
Tangible book value per common share   10.63       9.43  
Market value - high   19.42       21.94  
Market value - low $ 15.50     $ 14.94  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic   43,493,316       38,347,059  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted   43,598,373       38,495,231  
       
Key ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.35 %     1.31 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   10.98       11.22  
Net interest margin   3.69       3.71  
Loan loss reserve to total loans   0.49       0.59  
Average equity to average assets   12.28       11.65  
Bank only capital ratios:      
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.49       9.34  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.20       11.87  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   12.65       12.43  
       
Loan data:      
Substandard loans $ 58,670     $ 38,775  
30 to 89 days delinquent   7,729       7,161  
       
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest   146       568  
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest   3,354       2,002  
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual   2,006       1,057  
Non-accural loans   15,679       11,548  
Total non-performing loans $ 21,185     $ 15,175  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.58 %     0.50 %
       
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018    
     


 
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
 
Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
Commercial $ 11,996     $ 12,082     $ 11,881     $ 11,556     $ 10,495  
Real estate   923       1,449       1,732       1,588       1,676  
Mortgage warehousing   1,077       1,041       1,040       1,014       1,006  
Consumer   3,671       3,384       3,652       3,663       4,643  
Total $ 17,667     $ 17,956     $ 18,305     $ 17,821     $ 17,820  
                   
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
Commercial $ 146     $ 192     $ 265     $ 61     $ 196  
Real estate   40       (7 )     41       (27 )     47  
Mortgage warehousing   -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer   443       540       106       329       263  
Total $ 629     $ 725     $ 412     $ 363     $ 506  
Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
                   
Total Non-performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
Commercial $ 7,347     $ 8,193     $ 8,697     $ 9,750     $ 6,903  
Real estate   9,884       7,212       6,444       5,995       5,007  
Mortgage warehousing   -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer   3,954       3,750       3,788       3,641       3,265  
Total $ 21,185     $ 19,155     $ 18,929     $ 19,386     $ 15,175  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.58 %     0.52 %     0.52 %     0.54 %     0.55 %
                   
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
    2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
Commercial $ 3,698     $ 3,972     $ 3,694     $ 3,496     $ 1,967  
Real estate   28       48       113       126       60  
Mortgage warehousing   -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer   -       24       48       30       48  
Total $ 3,726     $ 4,044     $ 3,855     $ 3,652     $ 2,075  
                   


                         
  HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest-earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 40,657     $ 172   1.68 %   $ 10,093     $ 62   2.44 %
  Interest-earning deposits   12,665       58   1.82 %     21,763       93   1.70 %
  Investment securities - taxable   491,160       2,824   2.28 %     432,620       2,734   2.51 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)   545,832       3,575   3.26 %     364,236       2,324   3.20 %
  Loans receivable(2)(3)   3,657,903       46,769   5.10 %     2,980,110       38,517   5.14 %
  Total interest-earning assets(1)   4,748,217       53,398   4.57 %     3,808,822       43,730   4.63 %
                         
  Non-interest-earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks   75,248               44,732          
  Allowance for loan losses   (17,916 )             (17,792 )        
  Other assets   445,025               343,378          
                         
  Total average assets $ 5,250,574             $ 4,179,140          
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
  Interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,255,725     $ 8,767   1.07 %   $ 2,526,209     $ 6,411   1.01 %
  Borrowings   484,729       2,281   1.87 %     458,485       2,882   2.49 %
  Subordinated debentures   54,489       831   6.05 %     36,616       601   6.51 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,794,943       11,879   1.24 %     3,021,310       9,894   1.30 %
                         
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits   747,513               656,114          
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   55,047               16,054          
  Stockholders' equity   653,071               485,662          
                         
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,250,574             $ 4,179,140          
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 41,519   3.33 %       $ 33,836   3.33 %
  Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1)         3.58 %           3.60 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.        
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


                         
  HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)
                         
    Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest-earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 21,301     $ 511   2.40 %   $ 4,696     $ 115   2.45 %
  Interest-earning deposits   19,601       342   1.74 %     24,491       393   1.60 %
  Investment securities - taxable   474,833       11,753   2.48 %     431,970       10,113   2.34 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)   454,066       12,095   3.34 %     326,040       8,069   3.13 %
  Loans receivable(2)(3)   3,500,649       183,631   5.27 %     2,910,741       147,478   5.08 %
  Total interest-earning assets(1)   4,470,450       208,332   4.75 %     3,697,938       166,168   4.56 %
                         
  Non-interest-earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks   62,920               44,645          
  Allowance for loan losses   (18,019 )             (16,964 )        
  Other assets   417,707               337,016          
                         
  Total average assets $ 4,933,058             $ 4,062,635          
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
  Interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,007,937     $ 33,690   1.12 %   $ 2,418,987     $ 18,225   0.75 %
  Borrowings   468,159       10,672   2.28 %     492,830       11,009   2.23 %
  Subordinated debentures   50,134       3,179   6.34 %     36,547       2,365   6.47 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,526,230       47,541   1.35 %     2,948,364       31,599   1.07 %
                         
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits   757,389               624,576          
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   43,720               16,275          
  Stockholders' equity   605,719               473,420          
                         
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,933,058             $ 4,062,635          
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 160,791   3.40 %       $ 134,569   3.49 %
  Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1)         3.69 %           3.71 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.        
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


       
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
       
  December 31   December 31
  2019   2018
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 98,831   $ 58,492  
Interest-earning time deposits   8,455     15,744  
Investment securities, available for sale   841,079     600,348  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $215,147 and $208,273)   207,899     210,112  
Loans held for sale   4,088     1,038  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,667 and $17,820   3,619,174     2,995,512  
Premises and equipment, net   92,209     74,331  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   22,447     18,073  
Goodwill   151,238     119,880  
Other intangible assets   26,679     10,390  
Interest receivable   18,828     14,239  
Cash value of life insurance   95,577     88,062  
Other assets   57,859     40,467  
Total assets $ 5,244,363   $ 4,246,688  
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 709,760   $ 642,129  
Interest bearing   3,221,242     2,497,247  
Total deposits   3,931,002     3,139,376  
Borrowings   549,741     550,384  
Subordinated debentures   56,311     37,837  
Interest payable   3,062     2,031  
Other liabilities   48,224     25,068  
Total liabilities   4,588,340     3,754,696  
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares   -     -  
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1)      
Issued 45,000,840 and 38,400,476 shares (1), Outstanding 44,975,771 and 38,375,407 shares (1)   -     -  
Additional paid-in capital   379,853     276,101  
Retained earnings   269,738     224,035  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   6,432     (8,144 )
Total stockholders' equity   656,023     491,992  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,244,363   $ 4,246,688  
       
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018      


       
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   December 31
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest Income              
Loans receivable $ 46,769   $ 38,517     $ 183,631     $ 147,478  
Investment securities              
Taxable   3,054     2,889       12,606       10,621  
Tax exempt   3,575     2,324       12,095       8,069  
Total interest income   53,398     43,730       208,332       166,168  
Interest Expense              
Deposits   8,767     6,411       33,690       18,225  
Borrowed funds   2,281     2,882       10,672       11,009  
Subordinated debentures   831     601       3,179       2,365  
Total interest expense   11,879     9,894       47,541       31,599  
Net Interest Income   41,519     33,836       160,791       134,569  
Provision for loan losses   340     528       1,976       2,906  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   41,179     33,308       158,815       131,663  
Non-interest Income              
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,766     1,958       9,959       7,762  
Wire transfer fees   179     122       653       612  
Interchange fees   1,996     1,422       7,655       5,715  
Fiduciary activities   2,594     2,229       8,580       7,827  
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (includes $10 and $(332)              
for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(75) and $(443) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications)   10     (332 )     (75 )     (443 )
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   3,119     1,455       9,208       6,613  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   294     697       1,914       2,120  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   566     532       2,190       1,912  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   -     -       580       154  
Other income   410     394       2,394       2,141  
Total non-interest income   11,934     8,477       43,058       34,413  
Non-interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   16,841     14,098       65,206       56,623  
Net occupancy expenses   3,106     2,501       12,157       10,482  
Data processing   2,235     1,754       8,480       6,816  
Professional fees   520     612       1,946       1,926  
Outside services and consultants   1,415     1,536       8,152       5,271  
Loan expense   2,438     1,837       8,633       6,341  
FDIC insurance expense   -     393       252       1,444  
Other losses   377     89       740       665  
Other expense   3,718     3,297       16,466       12,948  
Total non-interest expense   30,650     26,117       122,032       102,516  
Income Before Income Taxes   22,463     15,668       79,841       63,560  
Income tax expense (includes $2 and $(70) for the three months ended              
December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(16) and $(93) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectivley, related to income tax expense (benefit) from reclassification items)   3,920     2,535       13,303       10,443  
Net Income $ 18,543   $ 13,133     $ 66,538     $ 53,117  
Basic Earnings Per Share (1) $ 0.41   $ 0.34     $ 1.53     $ 1.39  
Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)   0.41     0.34       1.53       1.38  
               
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018              

