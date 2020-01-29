Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 29, 2019 (the “December 2019 quarter”).



Highlights for the December 2019 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $2.58 billion.

U.S. GAAP gross margin of 45.7%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 26.6%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $3.43.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 45.7%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 27.1%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.01.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended

December 29, 2019 and September 29, 2019

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP December 2019 September 2019 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 2,583,501 $ 2,165,746 + 19% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 45.7 % 45.3 % + 40 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 26.6 % 24.8 % + 180 bps Diluted EPS $ 3.43 $ 3.09 + 11% Non-GAAP December 2019 September 2019 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 2,583,501 $ 2,165,746 + 19% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 45.7 % 45.4 % + 30 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 27.1 % 25.5 % + 160 bps Diluted EPS $ 4.01 $ 3.18 + 26%

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the December 2019 quarter, revenue was $2,584 million, gross margin was $1,180 million, or 45.7% of revenue, operating expenses were $493 million, operating income was 26.6% of revenue, and net income was $515 million, or $3.43 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $2,166 million, gross margin of $982 million, or 45.3% of revenue, operating expenses of $444 million, operating income of 24.8% of revenue, and net income of $466 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 29, 2019 (the “September 2019 quarter”).

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the December 2019 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,181 million or 45.7% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $481 million, non-GAAP operating income was 27.1% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $602 million, or $4.01 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $983 million or 45.4% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $431 million, non-GAAP operating income of 25.5% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $480 million, or $3.18 per diluted share for the September 2019 quarter.

“Lam closed out calendar 2019 with strong December quarter results,” said Tim Archer, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are executing at a high level in an improving wafer fabrication equipment environment and building a powerful pipeline of new products to fuel future growth.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances decreased to $4.9 billion at the end of the December 2019 quarter compared to $5.8 billion at the end of the September 2019 quarter. This decrease was primarily the result of $1.0 billion of share repurchases, including net share settlement on employee stock-based compensation, $166.7 million of dividends paid to stockholders, and $62.1 million of capital expenditures, partially offset by $307.9 million of cash generated from operating activities.

Deferred revenue and deferred profit at the end of the December 2019 quarter decreased to $411 million and $366 million, respectively, as compared to $481 million and $407 million, respectively, at the end of the September 2019 quarter. Lam’s deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $91 million as of December 29, 2019 and $47 million as of September 29, 2019.

Geographic Distribution

The geographic distribution of revenue during the December 2019 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 29% Taiwan 26% Korea 18% United States 9% Japan 8% Southeast Asia 7% Europe 3%

Outlook

For the quarter ended March 29, 2020, Lam is providing the following guidance:

U.S. GAAP Reconciling Items Non-GAAP Revenue $2.8 Billion +/- $200 Million — $2.8 Billion +/- $200 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 46.4% +/- 1% $2 Million 46.5% +/- 1% Operating income as a percentage of revenue 27.5% +/- 1% $14 Million 28.0% +/- 1% Net income per diluted share $4.46 +/- $0.40 $13 Million $4.55 +/- $0.40 Diluted share count 149 Million — 149 Million

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed after the date of this release. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2 million.

Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $14 million.

Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $14 million; amortization of note discounts, $1 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($2 million); totaling $13 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company’s non-GAAP results for both the December 2019 and September 2019 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, amortization of note discounts, and income tax benefit of non-GAAP items. Additionally, the December 2019 quarter non-GAAP results exclude the cumulative income tax benefit reversal due to the Ninth Circuit decision to deny a rehearing of the Altera stock-based compensation case and the September 2019 quarter non-GAAP results exclude restructuring charges.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view the Company’s results from management’s perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company’s website at http://investor.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan; the timing and amount of revenue and profit earned from any booked deferred revenue and profit; our continuing ability to execute; improvement in the wafer fabrication equipment environment; our ability to develop successful new products and the potential for those products to fuel future growth; the legal and business factors that may affect our future tax rate; and our guidance for revenue, gross margin (both as a dollar value and a percentage of revenue), operating income (both as a dollar value and a percentage of revenue), net income or earnings per diluted share, on either a GAAP or non-GAAP basis and diluted share count. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2019. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2019 September 29,

2019 December 23,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 23,

2018 Revenue $ 2,583,501 $ 2,165,746 $ 2,522,673 $ 4,749,247 $ 4,853,364 Cost of goods sold 1,403,857 1,184,036 1,377,640 2,587,893 2,650,133 Gross margin 1,179,644 981,710 1,145,033 2,161,354 2,203,231 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 45.7 % 45.3 % 45.4 % 45.5 % 45.4 % Research and development 318,861 286,827 285,556 605,688 577,228 Selling, general and administrative 174,272 157,428 169,098 331,700 343,873 Total operating expenses 493,133 444,255 454,654 937,388 921,101 Operating income 686,511 537,455 690,379 1,223,966 1,282,130 Operating income as a percent of revenue 26.6 % 24.8 % 27.4 % 25.8 % 26.4 % Other expense, net (13,924 ) (12,728 ) (30,649 ) (26,652 ) (31,026 ) Income before income taxes 672,587 524,727 659,730 1,197,314 1,251,104 Income tax expense (158,077 ) (58,938 ) (90,875 ) (217,015 ) (148,889 ) Net income $ 514,510 $ 465,789 $ 568,855 $ 980,299 $ 1,102,215 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.57 $ 3.22 $ 3.67 $ 6.79 $ 7.10 Diluted $ 3.43 $ 3.09 $ 3.51 $ 6.52 $ 6.73 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 143,987 144,673 155,022 144,330 155,340 Diluted 150,097 150,682 162,170 150,389 163,749 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.10 $ 2.30 $ 2.20

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 29,

2019 September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,035,887 $ 4,607,182 $ 3,658,219 Investments 1,647,867 983,650 1,772,984 Accounts receivable, net 2,030,490 1,635,643 1,455,522 Inventories 1,528,620 1,483,385 1,540,140 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 212,101 124,755 133,544 Total current assets 8,454,965 8,834,615 8,560,409 Property and equipment, net 1,047,254 1,030,168 1,059,077 Restricted cash and investments 253,907 254,654 255,177 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,677,940 1,690,648 1,701,547 Other assets 480,056 533,417 425,123 Total assets $ 11,914,122 $ 12,343,502 $ 12,001,333 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 632,292 $ 645,158 $ 667,131 Other current liabilities 1,933,209 1,812,524 1,704,519 Total current liabilities 2,565,501 2,457,682 2,371,650 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3,786,067 3,788,089 3,822,768 Income taxes payable 872,778 856,895 892,790 Other long-term liabilities 272,043 261,890 190,821 Total liabilities 7,496,389 7,364,556 7,278,029 Temporary equity, convertible notes 38,304 42,553 49,439 Stockholders’ equity (2) 4,379,429 4,936,393 4,673,865 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,914,122 $ 12,343,502 $ 12,001,333





(1 ) Derived from audited financial statements. (2 ) Common shares issued and outstanding were 142,462 as of December 29, 2019, 144,871 as of September 29, 2019, and 144,433 as of June 30, 2019.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2019 September 29,

2019 December 23,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 23,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 514,510 $ 465,789 $ 568,855 $ 980,299 $ 1,102,215 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,530 64,664 81,794 130,194 161,599 Deferred income taxes 77,508 (2,992 ) 20,797 74,516 (62,704 ) Equity-based compensation expense 45,725 42,905 38,806 88,630 89,149 Amortization of note discounts and issuance costs 1,575 1,675 1,031 3,250 2,276 Other, net (327 ) 4,026 (1,343 ) 3,699 848 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (396,593 ) (112,020 ) (67,521 ) (508,613 ) 69,322 Net cash provided by operating activities 307,928 464,047 642,419 771,975 1,362,705 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures and intangible assets (62,054 ) (39,256 ) (105,923 ) (101,310 ) (162,021 ) Net (purchase) sale of available-for-sale securities (662,287 ) 790,478 773,223 128,191 160,640 Other, net (9,988 ) (540 ) (369 ) (10,528 ) (4,019 ) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (734,329 ) 750,682 666,931 16,353 (5,400 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on debt (17,987 ) (28,965 ) (6,440 ) (46,952 ) (86,271 ) Net repayments of commercial paper — — (359,518 ) — (359,604 ) Treasury stock purchases (1,005,067 ) (78,132 ) (1,519 ) (1,083,199 ) (1,737,414 ) Dividends paid (166,721 ) (158,868 ) (167,907 ) (325,589 ) (342,279 ) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan 38,447 — 32,920 38,447 32,920 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 632 3,869 109 4,501 109 Other, net — — (13,198 ) — (13,207 ) Net cash used for financing activities (1,150,696 ) (262,096 ) (515,553 ) (1,412,792 ) (2,505,746 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,055 (4,193 ) (2,721 ) 862 (5,032 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,572,042 ) 948,440 791,076 (623,602 ) (1,153,473 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,861,836 3,913,396 2,824,009 3,913,396 4,768,558 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,289,794 $ 4,861,836 $ 3,615,085 $ 3,289,794 $ 3,615,085

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 29,

2019 September 29,

2019 Revenue $ 2,583,501 $ 2,165,746 Gross margin $ 1,181,271 $ 983,338 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 45.7 % 45.4 % Operating expenses $ 480,776 $ 430,853 Operating income $ 700,495 $ 552,485 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 27.1 % 25.5 % Net income $ 601,810 $ 479,555 Net income per diluted share $ 4.01 $ 3.18 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 150,097 150,682

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 29,

2019 September 29,

2019 U.S. GAAP net income $ 514,510 $ 465,789 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 1,627 1,628 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative 12,357 12,357 Restructuring charges - selling, general and administrative — 1,045 Amortization of note discounts - other expense, net 1,158 1,234 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (2,358 ) (2,498 ) Cumulative income tax benefit reversal due to a court ruling 74,516 — Non-GAAP net income $ 601,810 $ 479,555 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 4.01 $ 3.18 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 3.43 $ 3.09 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 150,097 150,682

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 29,

2019 September 29,

2019 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 1,179,644 $ 981,710 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 1,627 1,628 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,181,271 $ 983,338 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 45.7 % 45.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 45.7 % 45.4 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 493,133 $ 444,255 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (12,357 ) (12,357 ) Restructuring charges — (1,045 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 480,776 $ 430,853 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 686,511 $ 537,455 Non-GAAP operating income $ 700,495 $ 552,485 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 26.6 % 24.8 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 27.1 % 25.5 %

Lam Research Corporation Contact:

Tina Correia, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com



