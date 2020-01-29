Terex Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) will host a one hour conference call to review its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call. The Company will release its financial results prior to the call.



A simultaneous webcast of this call can be accessed at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2150464/F663D4713F4281668542521900B7BD5F

Participants are encouraged to access the webcast 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investors.terex.com.

About Terex:

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and materials processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in two business segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) to make information available to its investors and the market.





Contact Information:

Terex Corporation

Randy A. Wilson

Director, Investor Relations

(203) 221-5415

randy.wilson@terex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.