UPS And Square Collaborate To Offer New Integrated Shipping Solution To Small- And Medium-Sized Businesses

Suite of UPS services embedded within Square Online Store help businesses work more efficiently by fulfilling e-commerce orders and easily managing shipping in one place

Square Online Store businesses can enjoy special UPS shipping rates at attractive discounts off daily rates

Collaboration continues UPS’s rollout of the company’s Digital Access Program

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today unveiled a new collaboration with Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) that offers turnkey UPS® shipping options integrated into the Square Online Store, a service that allows small and medium sized sellers to grow their business with a professional e-commerce website and integrated tools.

This solution provides Square’s e-commerce customers with UPS shipping connectivity, a welcome addition to the San Francisco-based company’s suite of services that empower businesses with everything from payment solutions to accessing financing. This collaboration allows small- and medium-sized businesses to easily utilize the same shipping services offered by the industry’s largest players. What’s more, Square’s customers can receive attractive discounts of up to 55 percent off UPS’s daily rates, including various waived surcharges.

“UPS understands that making shipping seamless for small businesses is an essential ingredient to success and to growth,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This collaboration gives Square’s customers simple and affordable access to UPS’s top-tier shipping services within the same familiar platform they’re already using.”

"Square Online Store makes it easy for sellers of all sizes to be successful selling online,” said David Rusenko, general manager of e-commerce at Square. “As a result of this collaboration, we're excited to offer our online sellers access to fast, affordable and fully integrated shipping through UPS."

This collaboration is one of the increasing number of strategic alliances and agreements UPS has added to make industry-leading logistics services more broadly available, as part of its newly unveiled strategy called the UPS Digital Access Program (DAP). The DAP helps e-commerce platforms provide a comprehensive suite of order management, fulfillment and delivery services to simplify the complexity of logistics. Through various platforms, small and medium-sized businesses everywhere will have access to a broader range of delivery options, visibility, integration and returns solutions to empower their ecommerce and online business.

For businesses interested in learning more about getting started with UPS and Square Online Store, click here .

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Dawn Wotapka 404-828-8896 dwotapka@ups.com



