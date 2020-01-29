Global Ink Additives Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,104.59 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Ink Additives Market by Type (Dispersing & Wetting Agents, Foam Control Additives, Others), Process, Technology, Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ,, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global ink additives market is expected to grow from USD 1,348.23 Million in 2017 to USD 2,104.59 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increased demand for corrugated boxes, growing demand for the flexible packaging materials and development of multipurpose additives are the factors fuelling the ink additives market. Unique benefits of flexible packaging such as clear high graphic capability, barrier films, lightweight, and easy sealability make it a very popular packaging option among end-use industries such as retail, consumer products, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Pouches made from flexible packaging or re-usability of the containers is expected to achieve sustainability and help in reducing the waste.

Additives play a critical role in the formulation and production of inks. They are of immense help in imparting the necessary characteristics that the ink needs, such as to run more smoothly on press or to protect the finished product. Additives improve the performance, color, appearance, finish, printability, and adhesion of ink. The type of additive used is reliant on the desired end result. Thus worldwide increase in printing of newspapers and periodicals, packaging and stationery are the factors that are anticipated to propel the global ink additives market to the higher trajectory.

Factors such as growing demand for the packaging, stationery and development of newer multipurpose additives are driving the global ink additives market, whereas volatility in raw material prices and increasing shift to digital media are anticipated to prove the major restraining factors for the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375937/request-sample

The major players in global Ink Additives Market include LTANA AG, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Elementis PLC, Dow Corning, Shamrock Technologies, Munzing Chemie GmbH, Solvay S.A., Harima Chemicals Group, Lubrizol, Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC, PolyOne, Sakata INX, K Tech (India) Ltd and Clariant among others.

To satisfy the burgeoning demand for the ink additives from the Asia Pacific market, firms are increasingly focusing on the expanding their production capacities. For instance Clariant in 2018, announced the opening of their new additives production facilities in China.

To satisfy the ever increasing demand for the durable inks, firms are increasingly emphasizing on developing the newer additives. For instance Evonic Industries in 2016, launched TEGO Rad 2800. It is radiation-curing glide and release ink additive with strong hydrophobing properties and optimum system compatibility.

For Instance in January 2017, Evonik Industries announced the acquisition of the performance materials division of Air Products (US). The performance materials division included products such as curing agents and additives which are used in industries such as marine, automotive, and construction. This acquisition would strengthen the Evonik’s ink additives business segment and would also secure the leading position in North America market.

Dispersing and wetting segment had market value of USD 388.69 million in 2017

Type is segmented into rheology modifiers, dispersing & wetting agents, foam control additives, slip/rub materials and others. Properties of wetting and dispersing agents for stabilizing the suspension of pigments in varnish and achieving excellent print quality led dispersing and wetting agents segment to emerge as the largest with USD 388.69 million 2017. Dispersing & wetting agents are utilized in almost all types of ink formulations.

Flexographic segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% in 2017-2025

Process is divided into lithographic, gravure, flexographic, digital and others. Owing to its widespread use in the printing of books, advertising, catalogs, cards, posters, direct mail inserts, packaging and coupons, lithographic process emerged as the dominating segment with USD 406.76 million revenue in 2017. Growing utilization of flexography in the packaging of processed food and beverages is anticipated to propel the flexography segment to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecast period.

Water based segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% in 2017-2025

Technology segment is categorized into solvent based, water based and others. Solvent based segment led the global ink additives market with USD 854.37 million revenue in 2017. This increased market share can be attributed to their properties for being low cost and exhibiting minimum migration of the ink on the substrate.

Packaging segment had a market value of USD 588.09 million in 2017

Application is segmented into packaging, publishing and commercial printing. Increasing demand for consumer durables, processed food and growth of ecommerce sector is generating a tremendous demand for the packaging materials. Based on this Packaging segment led the global ink additives market with USD 588.09 million revenue in 2017.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ink-additives-market-by-type-dispersing-375937.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Ink Additives Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the ink additives with a 37.58% share of revenue in 2017, followed by Europe. Rising per capita disposable income as well as improved standards of living are the factors responsible for generating the huge demand for packaging materials from consumer durables, processed food, and beverages sectors. Thus Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.64% over the forecast period. Europe region also accounted for a considerable market share in 2017, owing to its well-developed food processing and packaging industry.

About the report:

The global Ink Additives Market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375937&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Sulfuric Acid Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-sulfuric-acid-market-by-raw-material-elemental-375932.html

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-advanced-polymer-composites-market-by-product-resin-375933.html

Global Ammonia Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ammonia-market-by-product-form-liquid-gas-375934.html

Global Automotive Glazing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-glazing-market-by-product-tempered-glass-375935.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.