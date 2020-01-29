There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,293 in the last 365 days.

Atomera Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 business update and financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time.

The call can be accessed in the following ways:

  • (844) 263-8318 from within the United States,
  • +1 (213) 358-0960 internationally,
  • via webcast from the company’s web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section,
  • replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 8660938

About Atomera
Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

