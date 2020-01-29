Prima Electro S.p.A Current Owner Of The OSAI Brand Transfers The Business Unit Into A Fully Independent Company

OSAIcnc North America

CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prima Electro S.p.A., current owner of the OSAI brand , has announced transfer of ownership to OSAIcnc s.r.l., a fully independent company in charge of product development, sales, technical support and service of OSAI CNC control solutions.As part of this newly formed company, the U.S. operating division OSAI USA, has now changed its name to OSAIcnc North America. It will continue operation at its present location based in Chicopee, Massachusetts.Steve Phillips, Director of OSAIcnc North America, made the announcement to North American customers, dealers, suppliers and the machine tool industry. “We are extremely excited to get back to our original OSAI foundation started back in 1957. Now OSAI can focus solely on product development and customer support for CNC Controls, Interfaces and Peripherals,” Mr. Phillips stated.The OSAI brand has a long-term commitment in the machine tool industry with over 63 years in business and over 60,000 loyal customers and CNC installations world-wide. Customers can expect to continue working with existing OASI contacts. Most important, new product development is underway with exciting new products being finalized and ready for introduction in 2020.For additional information, call 413-598-5200 or visit http://www.osaicnc.com or email us.sales@osaicnc.com Location: OSAIcnc North America, 711 East Main Street, Chicopee, Massachusetts 01020.



