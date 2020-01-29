Clompus, Reto & Halscheid Vision Associates, P.C. Encourage Eye Exams for All Ages for Glaucoma Awareness Month

CRH Logo

Doctors Advice: To improve ocular health of all, Clompus, Reto & Halscheid Vision Associates Offer Thorough Services to Detect Glaucoma

....Children and babies can also suffer from the condition. Given the fact that their optic nerves are more delicate, a regular eye exam is necessary for them too.” — Steven J. Reto, O.D., F.A.A.O.

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and eye doctors in West Chester, PA are encouraging eye exams for all patients. Glaucoma is known to be the leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 60. That said, glaucoma is a condition that can also affect children.

Over time, it has been discovered that glaucoma is not an age-related issue. It is a condition that causes damage to the optic nerve of the eyes. The main cause is abnormally high fluid pressure in the eyes and children and babies can also suffer from the condition. Given the fact that their optic nerves are more delicate, a regular eye exam is necessary for them too.

Early detection plays a key role in a successful recovery. This is because glaucoma is often a silent affliction, as it does not always give discernible warning signs. Regular eye exams in West Chester PA can play a vital role in detecting the risk of glaucoma. It also gives ample time to take preventative measures to prevent loss of eyesight.

For this reason, Clompus, Reto & Halscheid Vision Associates, P.C. are encouraging all new and old patrons to get their comprehensive care eye exam in West Chester, PA. This exam has been specifically developed to help detect any signs of glaucoma and improve the ocular health of a person.

A spokesperson from Clompus, Reto & Halscheid Vision Associates, P.C stated, “Our doctors examine patients of all ages, from infants to seniors. All examinations include visual assessments and ocular health evaluations, including glaucoma testing and pupil dilation.”

Eye examinations may help determine the next course of action to take, should there be warning signs of glaucoma present. There are medical solutions available and you can confidently decide which steps you need to take as a preventative measure.

“When early signs of ocular disease present, our offices offer the most current equipment used in the detection and treatment of such concerns,” the spokesperson further explained. “We provide on-site specialists when care must extend beyond the comprehensive examination and into medical or surgical treatment.”

The comprehensive exam aims to educate, treat, and help anyone with glaucoma. It helps them understand this condition and learn how to live with it. No matter what your age is, eye examinations are necessary for all.

About the Company

Clompus, Reto & Halscheid Vision Associates, P.C. is located in West Chester and Exton, PA. Their experience in the field is evident in the services that they offer. From comprehensive eye tests to vision therapy and even diabetes co-management, they help people improve their ocular health with ease.

Address:

- West Chester Office - 1450 E. Boot Road, Bldg. 700B, Goshen Executive Center, West Chester, PA 19380, Eye exam in West Chester PA and eye doctor in West Chester PA are commonly searched to find directions to our facilities.

Or just go to www.crhvision.com

- Exton Office – 93 West Devon Drive, Suite 101, Exton, PA 19380



Reference material: More information on Glaucoma can be found at https://crhvision.com/?s=glaucoma&submit=-



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.