Jeffrey J. Hussinger Talks About Information Technology Trends to Watch Out for in 2020

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 25 years of experience working in information systems, Jeffrey J. Hussinger has seen many trends make an appearance over the years. He has worked in all positions of the field from manager, administrator, and help desk. Jeffrey J. Hussinger has held important positions in companies of diverse areas such as law firms, airlines, local government, and public health. Jeffrey Hussinger discusses the information technology trends that will carry on into 2020.Mobile Computing and ApplicationsMore and more people are using their smartphones to do their shopping, banking, and conduct business. In fact, 77 percent of Americans have a smartphone, so there’s a need for mobile computing and applications in information technology. With the increase of smartphone and mobile usage, more and more businesses will have to resort to mobile computing to change the way they conduct business. Companies that don’t adopt mobile computing in 2020 risk losing business to their competitors.HyperautomationAccording to Jeffrey Hussinger, automation takes care of a simple tedious task that would take a lot of time for humans to perform. Hyperautomation in 2020 will allow for artificial intelligence to deal with specific tasks, so humans can focus on creating and designing new programs. Hyperautomation is not a single tool; it’s a series of processes such as robotic process automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Intelligent business management software (iBPMS).Human Augmentation Jeffrey Hussinger explains that human augmentation is a process of using technology to enhance a human’s cognitive and physical experiences. The use of human augmentation in technology can have several purposes, such as keeping a person safe or making them more productive. Human augmentation can take different shapes such as sensory augmentation, appendage and biological, brain augmentation, and even genetic.Big Data AnalyticsAccording to Jeffrey Hussinger, who has worked for companies such as Midwest Airlines, Johnson Outdoors, and local government, companies have always struggled to have a system analyze large quantities of data. Big data analytics provides a solution for businesses by analyzing and sorting large amounts of information. With the help of big data, companies can have a more manageable handle on their data and focus on their growth.When he's not busy with the latest information technology trends, Jeffrey Hussinger serves as an active member of the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel Readers Advisory Committee. Some of his other interests include theatre and music. Jeffrey J. Hussinger plays several musical instruments and has performed with bands for local theater groups. He is also in the process of obtaining a Public Health GIS certificate from the University of Illinois Chicago.

