Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Construction or Skilled Trades Work in Illinois with Mesothelioma Receive the Best Compensation Results

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a skilled trades worker such as a plumber, electrician or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois.” — Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , USA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a skilled trades worker such as a plumber, welder, electrician or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois. Erik Karst and his team at the law firm work their mesothelioma cases to produce the best client compensation results. Erik and his colleagues are responsible for well over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they make house calls anywhere in Illinois to ensure a person with mesothelioma has a face to face meeting with an attorney who knows what they are talking about. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that most people with mesothelioma in Illinois will never get properly compensated because they hired a local car accident attorney, or they called for a 'free' booklet or a 'claims center' that sounded like it was sponsored by the federal government. If a skilled trades worker, a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma would call 800-714-0303 typically the group can have the diagnosed person with mesothelioma talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste within 30 minutes.

According to the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center, "Our bottom line is we want a person with mesothelioma to receive the very best possible financial compensation results. To that end-we will assist a person with mesothelioma in Illinois to develop a document their exposures to asbestos. We call this service the 'list' and it has been designed to catalog how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. As we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303 it is this super important information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and this service is free." https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois: https://cancer.uchicago.edu/

Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois: https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



