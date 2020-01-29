Denise Gibbs Lists is a Winner of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for Senior Healthcare

Denise Gibbs of Modesto, CA recognized for her commitment to senior healthcare

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise Gibbs of Modesto , CA wins the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award (MBNQA) for her dedication to providing seniors with adequate healthcare.The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award an award established by the U.S. Congress in 1987 to raise awareness of quality management and recognize U.S. companies that have implemented successful quality management systems. The award is the nation's highest presidential honor for performance excellence.“It was an honor to win the MBNQA,” said Gibbs. “I take pride in helping people in underserved populations.” Denise Gibbs is a social worker and human resources professional for over 30 years. Social work focuses on helping individuals, families, groups of people, and entire communities enhance their individual and collective well-being. It aims helps thousands of people develop skills and abilities to resolve their own problems and enhance their lives. Denise Gibbs of Modesto has helped a countless number of people better their lives all from underserved populations including low-income families, seniors, victims of domestic violence, and those incarcerated for non-violent crimes. Gibbs has a Bachelor’s of Arts in Social Work from Chico State University, a Human Resources Certificate from the University of the Pacific, and is licensed in Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, Community Care.“Older adults are often victims of our impersonal healthcare system,” said Gibbs. “Unreliable financial incentives, social support, and assistance often discourages seniors from getting the support they need. Can this be fixed? Yes! We have to first shift the culture of facility-based treatment and aim to provide social care that helps provide a better life for seniors living with chronic health issues. My wish is to provide a better life to all seniors and fight for policies that help give them the opportunities to do so.”About Denise GibbsDenise Gibbs has a background in management and human resources for 30 years with experience in overseeing staff in multiple locations at a time. Throughout the years, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has developed personnel handbooks as well as policies and procedures for non-profit agencies. Denise has provided audits for local, state and federal government agencies. She has dedicated her life to working with those in need, such as low-income families, senior citizens, victims of domestic violence, and has advocated for those incarcerated. Denise Gibbs is also a dedicated wife for 32 years.

Denise Gibbs of Modesto



