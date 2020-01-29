There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,278 in the last 365 days.

Kristina Reynolds Joins 33 Holdings as VP of Operations to head its Asset & Property Management Division

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 33 Holdings LLC is excited to announce the joining of Kristina Reynolds to head its Asset & Property Management Business Unit, 33 Realty Management LLC. Kristina will oversee the day to day operations of our asset & property management division and its makeup of diverse properties in Residential & Commercial Real Estate. Kristina has been in the real estate management business since 2014 and joined 33 Holdings LLC in Nov 2019.

Kristina possesses an amazing background in residential & commercial real estate including brokerage, portfolio management, facility and property management, due diligence, operating analysis, performance reporting, distressed assets, rehab & value add projects. She is also adept with extensive leasing knowledge and innovative marketing techniques while being very hands on managing properties, property managers and back office operations.

Kristina is a Licensed Realtor and has an extensive background in Leasing and Management of Single Family & Multi Family Real Estate Rental portfolios for Institutions, REIT’s, Owners with 20+ Asset Portfolios working as Director of Property Management for Atlantic Property Management with oversite of 20+ direct reports & 500+ Properties under her management.

She attended both University of Georgia and Brenau University with an undergraduate concentration in Business Administration & Management. Kristina holds a Realtor license in Georgia. Kristina can be contacted at KristinaR@33realtymanagement.com to better assist with your portfolio management needs in Residential & Commercial Properties.

