Kristina Reynolds Joins 33 Holdings as VP of Operations to head its Asset & Property Management Division

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 33 Holdings LLC is excited to announce the joining of Kristina Reynolds to head its Asset & Property Management Business Unit, 33 Realty Management LLC. Kristina will oversee the day to day operations of our asset & property management division and its makeup of diverse properties in Residential & Commercial Real Estate. Kristina has been in the real estate management business since 2014 and joined 33 Holdings LLC in Nov 2019.Kristina possesses an amazing background in residential & commercial real estate including brokerage, portfolio management, facility and property management, due diligence, operating analysis, performance reporting, distressed assets, rehab & value add projects. She is also adept with extensive leasing knowledge and innovative marketing techniques while being very hands on managing properties, property managers and back office operations.Kristina is a Licensed Realtor and has an extensive background in Leasing and Management of Single Family & Multi Family Real Estate Rental portfolios for Institutions, REIT’s, Owners with 20+ Asset Portfolios working as Director of Property Management for Atlantic Property Management with oversite of 20+ direct reports & 500+ Properties under her management.She attended both University of Georgia and Brenau University with an undergraduate concentration in Business Administration & Management. Kristina holds a Realtor license in Georgia. Kristina can be contacted at KristinaR@33realtymanagement.com to better assist with your portfolio management needs in Residential & Commercial Properties.



