Kristina Reynolds Joins 33 Holdings as VP of Operations to head its Asset & Property Management Division
Kristina possesses an amazing background in residential & commercial real estate including brokerage, portfolio management, facility and property management, due diligence, operating analysis, performance reporting, distressed assets, rehab & value add projects. She is also adept with extensive leasing knowledge and innovative marketing techniques while being very hands on managing properties, property managers and back office operations.
Kristina is a Licensed Realtor and has an extensive background in Leasing and Management of Single Family & Multi Family Real Estate Rental portfolios for Institutions, REIT’s, Owners with 20+ Asset Portfolios working as Director of Property Management for Atlantic Property Management with oversite of 20+ direct reports & 500+ Properties under her management.
She attended both University of Georgia and Brenau University with an undergraduate concentration in Business Administration & Management. Kristina holds a Realtor license in Georgia. Kristina can be contacted at KristinaR@33realtymanagement.com to better assist with your portfolio management needs in Residential & Commercial Properties.
