Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to A Taconite Miner with Mesothelioma in Minnesota or Their Family to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Much Better Compensation Result

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a taconite miner or person in Minnesota who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they get pointed in the right direction when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. To get the compensation job done for a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota the group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have decades worth of experience assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they make house calls anywhere in Minnesota. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We also offer a free service we call the 'list' that has been designed to assist a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: http://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



