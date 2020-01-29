Shareholder Alert – Beyond Meat, Inc. - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims On Behalf of BYND Investors

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: BYND ) to determine whether Beyond Meat may have violated federal securities laws.



On January 27, 2020, post-market, Don Lee Farms issued a press release entitled “Judge Rules Don Lee Farms Likely to Obtain a Judgment. Beyond Meat’s CFO and Others Named Individually for Fraud.” The press release stated, in part, that “[a] judge has ruled Don Lee Farms proved the probable validity of its claim that Beyond Meat breached its manufacturing agreement with Don Lee Farms” and that “[i]n a separate motion before a different Judge, the Court granted Don Lee Farms’ request to name Beyond Meat Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson, Senior Quality Assurance Manager Jessica Quetsch and Director of Operations Anthony Miller in its fraud claims which allege they intentionally doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, and then delivered that doctored report to Don Lee Farms and affirmatively represented that it was the complete opinion of the consultant.”

On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $4.63, or 3.71%, to close at $120.12 on January 28, 2020.

If you wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact either John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com , or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

