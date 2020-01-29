The biosensors market is estimated to grow from USD 21.2 billion in 2019 to USD 31.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3%

The biosensors market for PoC diagnostics applications is growing at a significant rate due to increasing incidences and prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes. However, slow rate of commercialization act as a major restraint for the growth of the market.

Sensor patch segment to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for sensor patches is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Sensor patches offer unique opportunities for condition/activity monitoring, feedback and actuation/delivery services, such as drug delivery or stimulation, localization, identification, personal contextual notifications, information display, and virtual assistance.



In simpler terms, these devices can monitor, document, and augment lives, and they can be used to assist people in specialized professional and personal activities.



Nonwearable biosensor segment to witness higher CAGR from 2019 to 2024

Nonwearable biosensor segment to witness a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2024.Nonwearable biosensors offer real-time on-site monitoring of production processes.



Apart from on-site monitoring, these biosensors help the food industry in addressing challenges, such as meeting food quality guidelines, by providing analytical accuracy within complex food matrices.



APAC to witness highest CAGR of biosensors market from 2019 to 2024

The market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR of the biosensors market during the forecast period.Major factors contributing to the growth of the biosensors market in APAC include the development of healthcare systems and increasing number of lifestyle diseases in the region.



The biosensor market in APAC is the amalgamation of a few leading markets, such as China, Japan, and India.

Moreover, the adoption of POC devices in a view to address lifestyles diseases and enhance general health of people has led to the increased use of biosensors.Also, rising glucose levels in individuals with diabetes and increasing demand for disposable, as well as the growing demand for cost-effective user-friendly devices, are the factors driving the growth of the global biosensors market.



Furthermore, there are various initiatives taken for food safety in APAC.Food and waterborne pathogens are among the leading causes of illnesses and death in developing economies.



F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad laboratories Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Nova Biomedical Corp. (US), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Medtronic Inc. (US), LifeScan Inc. (US), LifeSensors Inc. (US), Universal Biosensors Inc. (Australia), Abbott Point of Care Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation (PKC) (US), Biacore (Sweden), and Biosensors International Pte. Ltd. (US) are the major players operating in the biosensors market.



