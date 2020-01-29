Washh offers sanitation pressure washing packages for 2020 flu season

Washh provides professional power cleaning and pressure washing services Commercial and Residential Pressure Washing Services

Washh, a pressure washing company serving the Charlotte, NC metro area, offers sanitation pressure washing packages to help combat the flu virus.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flu season 2020 is upon the Carolinas and to assist their clients with preventing the spread of the virus, Washh is offering sanitation pressure washing. Using a specially formulated solution designed for the flu virus is the best way to disinfect surfaces during flu season. Many of Washh’s customers have benefited from sanitation pressure washing.

Surfaces that are touched often by children harbor many bacteria and viruses, including the flu virus. Washh can pressure wash these surfaces, including outdoor play equipment like jungle gyms and swings, bicycles, and playhouses. Schools and daycare centers with these types of items need to be especially careful during flu season because young children are often more susceptible to picking up and passing on the flu. School pressure washing is an important measure to keep students safe from illness. Civic parks can also benefit from pressure washing their play equipment, benches, and outdoor water fountains.

Nick Ventry, Managing Director, stated, “Any business could use this service! If they have outside benches, chairs, or tables. It goes a long way to ensure your furniture is clean for your employees and clients.” he adds, “I personally have more than 5 friends who have had the flu this year in 2020. We love to help businesses in this way.”

Shopping center pressure washing is something all development managers should stay on top of. Numerous people touch shopping carts everyday and the often provided cart wipes don’t always kill viruses - just bacteria. By pressure washing shopping carts with EPA approved solution those viruses can be killed and help prevent patrons from passing on the flu virus.

About Washh:

Washh is a trusted name in the pressure and power washing industry. They are fully insured and bonded and an official member of both the Power Washers of North America and the United Association of Mobile Contract Cleaners. All of their technicians pass comprehensive background checks and are fully trained in fast, friendly service. For more information, please visit http://washh.com or call (704) 321-8000





