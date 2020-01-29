II-VI Incorporated to Showcase a Broad Portfolio of Product and Technology Innovations at Photonics West and BiOS Expo

/EIN News/ -- II-VI Thought Leaders to Present at the Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar



PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that it will exhibit industry-leading products and capabilities at SPIE Photonics West, Feb. 1-6, 2020, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth #1427, and at BiOS Expo, part of Photonics West, in Booth #8131. These products and capabilities are enabling photonics innovations in diverse markets, including in communications, materials processing, life sciences, automotive, consumer electronics, and more.

New products and capabilities :

High-Speed Datacom VCSELs on 150 mm GaAs Technology Platform : II-VI’s high-speed VCSELs developed for datacenter transceivers are now available on its scalable 150 mm GaAs platform to meet the expected high-volume demand for optical HDMI cables.



Water-Cooled Aluminum Variable Radius Mirror (VRM) for 20 kW Lasers : II-VI's new VRM is water-cooled to enable laser processing heads to achieve a power rating of 20 kW and above. The VRM is made of aluminum, which is 80% lighter than comparable copper and stainless steel solutions. VRMs enable laser processing heads to precisely maintain the focal point of the laser beam on the workpiece by adjusting the mirror's radius of curvature.



Electro-Optic Modulators for Ultrafast Lasers: II-VI's electro-optic modulators enable ultrafast lasers to generate a series of highly controlled energy pulses at rapid intervals to achieve precision machining tasks such as scribing, drilling, and marking at a very high speed.

Video demonstration :

II-VI will demonstrate the shaping of short pulses down to femtoseconds using the WaveShaper® 100A/SP Programmable Single Polarization Filter, to enable precision micromachining and multi-photon optical microscopy applications.

In addition, II-VI thought leaders will participate in the Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar presented by Laser Focus World in cooperation with SPIE.

Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer, II-VI Incorporated, and President, Compound Semiconductors

Executive Panel : The Global Photonics Marketplace–Key Trends, Markets, and Technologies

Monday, February 3, 2020 – 11:10 a.m.





Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Vice President, Laser Devices & Systems Business Unit

Sensors and Sensing Panel : VCSELs vs. Edge-Emitters and the Race for New Applications

Monday, February 3, 2020 – 4:00 p.m.

II-VI will also participate in a special presentation hosted by the University of Arizona’s Wyant College of Optical Sciences:

Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optoelectronic and RF Devices Business Unit

Influencing the Future : 3D Sensing Market and Technology

W San Francisco Hotel

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 – 7:30 a.m.

Conference papers presented by II-VI :

Polarization-Stable 940 nm VCSELs for Sparing (Invited Paper)

Authors : Petter Westbergh, Sonia Quadery, Haiquan Yang, Hao Chen, Frank Flens, Richard Chan, Tsurugi Sudo, II-VI (U.S.); Dan Kuchta, IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center (U.S.)

OPTO 2020 - Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers XXIV

Session 3: High-Speed VCSELs: Commercial, Paper 11300-11

Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 1:40-3:10 p.m.





Directly Modulated Lasers for 100 Gbaud Nyquist PAM4 Transmission (Invited Paper)

Authors : Yasuhiro Matsui, Roberto Rhode, Ferdous Khan, Martin Kwakernaaka, Tsurugi Sudo, II-VI (U.S.); Di Che, Sethumadhavan Chandrasekhar, Junho Cho, Xi Chen, Peter Winzer, Nokia Bell Labs (U.S.); Ricard Schatz, KTH Royal Institute of Technology (Sweden)

OPTO 2020 - Novel In-Plane Semiconductor Lasers XIX

Session 6: Datacom and Telecom, Paper 11301-25

Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 3:40-5:30 p.m.

Additional upcoming trade shows :

SEMICON Korea , Seoul, Korea, Feb. 5-7, 2020, Booth #B435

, Seoul, Korea, Feb. 5-7, 2020, EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2020 , Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 11-12, 2020, Booth #3

, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 11-12, 2020, Battery Japan, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 26-28, 2020, Booth #A16-6

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

