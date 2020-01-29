Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.51 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market by Type (Aluminium Oxide (Al2O3) ALD, Catalytic ALD, Metal ALD, ALD on Polymers, Others), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market is expected to grow from USD 1.48 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.51 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Adoption of new technologies in the ALD equipment, increase in research and development of ALD technology and increasing use of atomic layer deposition equipment in semiconductor, electronics & energy devices are the factors driving the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market. ALD also act as a fabrication tools and manipulates nanotechnology, this also drives the market. There is huge demand for electronic components in automotive industry which significantly contributes to the demand for semiconductors and which drive the atomic layer deposition market positively.

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is defined as the chemical process of depositing thin-film layer based on the sequential use of a gas phase mechanism. It is a vapour phase technique which involves exposing the surface of a substrate to alternating precursors so that they do not overlap on each other. In other words ALD is a thin-film deposition technique which is based on the sequential use of a gas phase chemical process. It is widely used in the semiconductor manufacturing industry to make electronics small and miniaturized. This technology involves the use of new and highly competitive products transformed into ultra-thin films of a few nanometres deposited in a precisely controlled way. It depends upon self-limiting surface reactions which provides very low pin-hole shape and has wide range of applications in fabrication of semiconductor devices and tools using nanotechnology. Atomic layer deposition is commonly used in semiconductor engineering, Li-Ion Batteries, fuel cells, solar cells, transistors, drug delivery, implants, tissue engineering, microelectromechanical systems (mems), conformal, nano-coatings and academic laboratory among others. Adoption of new technologies in the ALD equipment, increase in research and development of ALD technology and increasing use of atomic layer deposition equipment in semiconductors, electronics & energy devices are the factors driving the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market. ALD also acts as a fabrication tool and manipulates nanotechnology, this also drives the market. There is a huge demand for electronic components in the automotive industry which significantly contributes to the demand for semiconductors and which drives the atomic layer deposition market positively.

The adoption of atomic layer deposition equipment in semiconductors, electronics and energy devices is a major factor driving the market. An increase in research and development of ALD technology is opening new boundaries for the advancement of the market. Besides, ALD technology also acts as fabrication tools to manipulate nanotechnology which influences the growth of the market. Strict export procedures and policies, slow deposition rate and high cost associated with obtaining atomic layer deposition equipment may serve as a constraint and might hamper the growth of the market. However, increased global interference in the market due to its wide application and adoption of atomic layer deposition equipment in hydrophobic coatings, flexible electronics, and electronic textiles may attract manufacturers will boost the market in the future.

Key players operating in the global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market include Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq Oy, and Veeco Instruments, Tokyo Electron Limited, Canon Anvela Corporation, Picosun Oy, Entergis Inc., and ALD NanoSolutions, Inc. among others.

Extensive product portfolio and expansion strategies by major players are contributing for the growth of the sector. For instance, in July 2018, in California, ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) launched the Synergis atomic layer deposition (ALD) tool for advanced-node logic and memory high-volume production applications.

Developing and developed (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) countries are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments to obtain market share. In 2017, Cognex acquired ViDi Systems SA. This acquisition enabled Cognex to have ViDi deep learning software for developing new innovations in industrial Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD).

Aluminium oxide ALD segment held largest market share of 32.40% in 2017

The type segment is classified into Aluminium Oxide (Al2O3) ALD, Catalytic ALD, Metal ALD, ALD on Polymers, Others. The Aluminium oxide ALD segment is dominating the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market due to the availability of aluminium in plenty quantities. Thus, manufacturers tends to get attracted to it so that they can use it as a raw material in manufacturing products for entering the market. Also, due to its exceptional properties, stability to numerous substrates, easy accessibility of precursor material and economic base metal prices, the demand for aluminium oxide film has risen gradually.

Semiconductor & electronics segment valued around USD 948.40 Million in 2017

Application segment includes semiconductor & electronics and research & development facilities. Semiconductor & electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is playing a significant role in shaping business growth as ALD is used in both IC (Integrated Circuit) and Non-IC components for miniaturising device’s dimension and generate high durability thereby influencing the growth of the semiconductor & electronics market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market with USD 557.53 Million in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia Pacific region has achieved the maximum market share due to increasing demand from various industries such as semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment industry and solar sector. North America is the second fastest growing region due to the government support for encouraging private investment which has all the more promoted semiconductor and consumer electronics industry.

About the report:

The global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

