Independent Research Firm Names PerimeterX a Leader in Bot Management

PerimeterX receives highest ratings possible in the attack detection and response, performance metrics, vision and roadmap criteria

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of application security solutions that keep web businesses safe in the digital world, today announced it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020” report by Forrester Research.



The report evaluated 13 vendors in the bot management market on criteria related to product offerings and business strategy. PerimeterX received differentiated ratings, the highest ratings possible, in the attack detection, attack response, threat research, feedback loops, performance metrics, vision, roadmap and market approach criteria.

According to the Forrester report, PerimeterX “leads the pack with robust machine learning and attack response capabilities,” noting that “PerimeterX applies over 120 machine learning algorithms and 165 machine learning models to traffic processing,” and “has developed a unique challenge to verify humans without the complexity of traditional CAPTCHAs.” The report also states that PerimeterX “is the best fit for companies that interact with users across multiple channels.”

“We believe Forrester’s independent evaluation underscores not only our product and services leadership, but also our approach to the market which is upsetting the status quo among the legacy vendors. We continue to pioneer a new model of application security that frees our customers from security concerns so they can focus on growing their businesses, confident that their users and brand reputations are protected,” said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO of PerimeterX.

Delivered as a service, PerimeterX Bot Defender safeguards modern web and mobile applications and APIs. It leverages machine learning to constantly update a library of attack patterns built on hundreds of billions of visits to web and mobile sites and native web applications. Bot Defender accurately identifies and blocks automated attacks, autotuning to improve detection while easily integrating into existing infrastructures enabling detection and blocking within seconds.

For a copy of “The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020” Forrester Research, Inc., January 28, 2020, please visit the PerimeterX website .

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX is the leading provider of application security solutions that keep your business safe in the digital world. Delivered as a service, the company’s Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. The world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimeterx.com .

Media contact: Tila Pacheco Eskenzi PR for PerimeterX tila@eskenzipr.com 714/256-8452



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.