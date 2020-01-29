Centrient Pharmaceuticals appoints Rex Clements as Chief Executive Officer after Karl Rotthier decides to step down from the role

/EIN News/ -- ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrient Pharmaceuticals, the global leader in the production and commercialisation of sustainable antibiotics, next-generation statins and anti-fungals, is announcing that Karl Rotthier has decided to step down as CEO after having built a highly successful company over the last ten years and managing a smooth transition to the new ownership under Bain Capital.

Karl has successfully led the company for almost for 10 years, bringing Centrient to a unique position within the industry. Karl should be extremely proud for achieving these results. As Centrient is now well positioned on its growth trajectory for another potential record year in 2020, Karl decided that now is the best time to take a step back and let Centrient Pharmaceuticals be led by a new CEO who will bring fresh perspectives for the next phase of growth.

The Supervisory Board of Directors hereby announces the appointment of Rex Clements as new CEO, effective as of March 16, 2020. Rex Clements will have the mandate to drive and execute the strategy defined by the Supervisory Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, pursuing the growth trajectory the company has already set in motion.

Rex Clements is a recognised, well-rounded leader, with a proven track record in the pharmaceutical industry. He brings more than 20 years of rich experience gained across multiple assignments in the industry.

Karl Rotthier: “It has been an extremely fulfilling experience to lead the Centrient Pharmaceuticals team to success over the last 10 years; culminating with Centrient becoming a true leader in our industry. Our Mission, Vision and Value Proposition make Centrient Pharmaceuticals unique in the market. I am proud and confident that the company is well positioned to keep growing over the coming years both organically and inorganically. The quality of our people and leadership will continue to make the difference in our highly competitive environment.”

Ben Kunstler, Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Directors at Centrient Pharmaceuticals: “I want to thank Karl for his great leadership, professionalism and work ethic over the years. This was a decision Karl made over the last few months after careful consideration. The appointment of Rex Clements, a respected professional with substantial industry knowledge, as the CEO of Centrient Pharmaceuticals, will allow us to bring the company to an even greater level of performance through the focused pursuit of our growth ambitions. We are looking forward to actively work with Rex and set Centrient Pharmaceuticals on the path to long term, sustainable success.”

Rex Clements: “I am honored to join such a great company like Centrient Pharmaceuticals and to build on the success achieved by Karl. I look forward to working with the Centrient Supervisory Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and all of the employees of Centrient to keep raising the bar of the performance of the company and for our customers and patients.”

About Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Centrient Pharmaceuticals is the global leader in the production and commercialisation of sustainable antibiotics, next-generation statins and anti-fungals. We produce and sell intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms.

We stand proudly at the centre of modern healthcare, as a maker of essential and life-saving medicines. With our commitment to Quality, Reliability and Sustainability at the heart of everything we do, our over 2700 employees work continuously to meet our customers’ needs. We work towards a sustainable future by actively participating in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

Founded 150 years ago as the ‘Nederlandsche Gist- en Spiritusfabriek’, our company was known as Gist-Brocades and more recently DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Rotterdam (Netherlands), we have production facilities and sales offices in China, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Egypt, the United States and Mexico. Centrient Pharmaceuticals is wholly owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm.

For more information please visit www.centrient.com or contact Centrient Pharmaceuticals Corporate Communications, Alice Beijersbergen, Director Branding & Communications - E-Mail: alice.beijersbergen@centrient.com or Jean-Luc Giraud, Chief Human Resources & Communication Officer - E-mail: jean-luc.giraud@centrient.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Centrient Pharmaceuticals’ future financial performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of Centrient and information currently available to the company. Centrient cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. Centrient has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is governing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c976934a-938b-4f99-9830-a54488d60f47

Rex Clements Rex Clements



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.