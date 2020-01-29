United States Addiction Rehab Industry Report 2020: SAMHSA Survey Findings, Major Trends & Issues, Operating Ratios, Competitor Profiles, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Addiction Rehab Industry - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Drug, alcohol and other addiction rehab in the United States is big business - $42 billion this year.



There are now 14,000+ treatment facilities and growing. A total of 3.7 million persons received treatment, but many more need it and facilities are filled to capacity. Insurance coverage for rehab has increased, but scandals abound as shoddy facilities opened and patient brokering, overbilling and deceptive marketing became common. Reforms are pending. Private equity firms are investing.



This new study examines the nature of the business, types of rehab, reasons for the renewed growth of addiction rehab services since the Great Recession and the opioid crisis, national receipts/growth from 1983-2018, 2020 and 2025 forecasts, average facility revenues and operating ratios, industry structure and participation by non-profit, for-profit, inpatient and outpatient programs, extensive drug/alcohol abuser demographics. Discussion of the Florida Model, destination markets in FL and CA, effects of increased volume due to the Affordable Care Act, industry history and evolution, and discussion of all major industry trends.



Includes all the pertinent data compiled by SAMHSA's latest government survey, data from the NIDA, NAATP, state agencies, and more.



9 in-depth company profiles are provided for: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, CRC Health Group, Promises Behavioral Health, Passage Malibu, American Addiction Centers, The Caron Foundation, Comprehensive Care Corp., Malibu Horizon Rehab Center, and Behavioral Health of The Palm Beaches.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction, Sources & Methodology Used



Executive Overview of Major Findings



Discussion of scope of U.S. alcohol and drug addiction problem, cost to society, impact of treatment, structure of treatment providers industry (no. of facilities by type), major industry trends and issue, industry size, growth and forecasts (1983-2025F), effects of recessions and Affordable Care Act, outlook for 2020, list of leading treatment organizations/companies, user demographic highlights of 2019 SAMSHA government survey regarding scope of drug & alcohol abuse/usage/persons in treatment, client & facility characteristics - highlights of all report chapters.



Nature and Structure of the Industry

Discussion of different types of centers (% for-profit, non-profit, private/government, by primary focus), typical programs offered, treatment programs by type site

Discussion of indicators of program quality

Inpatient vs. outpatient care, etc. (no. of facilities, patients served, occupancy rate, industry revenues, average revenues per facility, mean no. of clients per facility,

Typical cost of rehab

Demand for care: no. of persons that need treatment

Discussion of the industry's major problems and scandals (deceptive marketing, overbilling, patient brokering, fraud, etc.)

Various types of rehab (drug, alcohol, sex addiction, gambling, Internet, post-traumatic stress),

The 6 major types of rehab (philosophies - faith-based, evidence-based, 12-step, etc.)

Tables Number of clients served, by type facility: 2012 vs. 1998



Demographics - SAMHSA Survey Findings - Data on Substance Abusers

Key statistics about national costs of drug & alcohol abuse, hospitalizations, opioid use

Discussion of trends in illicit drug use, persons age 12 or older: (usage of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, methamphetamine, nonmedical use of prescription drugs - number and percent of persons)

Discuss trends in alcohol use, persons age 12 or older: (heavy drinking, binge drinking, current use - number and % of persons)

Marijuana use - discussion, number and % of persons

Cocaine use - discussion, number and % of persons

Heroin use - discussion, number and % of persons

Methamphetamine use - discussion, number and % of persons

Inhalants use - discussion, number and % of persons:

Hallucinogens use - discussion, number and % of persons:

Psychotherapeutics use - discussion, number and % of persons:

The Opioid epidemic: discussion, number and % of persons

Tables, Charts Past month Total substance abuse funding by National Institutes for Health 2013-2020 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health: Major Findings: Past Month Substance Use among People Aged 12 or Older: 2018 Current, Binge, and Heavy Alcohol Use among People Aged 12 or Older: 2018 Past Year Illicit Drug Use among People Aged 12 or Older: 2018 Past Year Marijuana Use among People Aged 12 or Older: 2002-2018 Past Year Cocaine Use among People Aged 12 or Older: 2002-2018 Past Year Heroin Use among People Aged 12 or Older: 2002-2018 Past Year Methamphetamine Use among People Aged 12 or Older: 2015-2018 Past Year Prescription Tranquilizer or Sedative Misuse among People Aged 12 or Older: 2015-2018 Past Year Prescription Benzodiazepine Misuse among People Aged 12 or Older: 2015-2018 Past Year Prescription Pain Reliever Misuse among People Aged 12 or Older: 2015-2018 Past Year Prescription Pain Reliever Misuse among People Aged 12 or Older, by Selected Pai Reliever Subtype: 2018 Source Where Pain Relievers Were Obtained for Most Recent Misuse among People Aged 12 or Older Who Misused Pain Relievers in the Past Year: 2018 Past Year Opioid Misuse among People Aged 12 or Older: 2018



Major Industry Trends & Issues

Discussion of insurance fraud and overbilling, patient brokering, deceptive marketing

Discussion of The Affordable Care Act and the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity

Act and how it has upended the industry's business model

Compliance with evidence-based practices is spotty

Private equity investors pour money into addiction treatment

Attempts at reform: actions by Google, The Federal Support Act

Discussion of The Opioid Crisis & Treatment, medically assisted treatment.

Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Forecasts

Summary: Total industry size, estimates by government vs. other mkt. research firms, public vs. private spending/funding

The treatment population: no. and % of people actually receiving treatment: 2018, payment by source of funds

Number of treatment facilities in U.S., % treated by type facility, median no. of clients (total and by outpatient, residential, hospital, detox)

Estimates of industry size ($ revenues): 2019 SAMHSA report, growth of private, public, out-of-pocket spending 2020 outlook and effect of Affordable Care Act, projected increase of persons in treatment, effects of recessions

2025 Forecast: major trends discussion: reliance on public financing, Medicaid, increased private insurance coverage, E-health, effect of recessions

Discussion of Medicaid and Other State and Local Financing.

The high-end market segment: discussion of the private pay marketplace, $ value

Destination markets: discussion of the South Florida market, the Florida Model, history

Discussion of the gambling addiction market: no. of problem gamblers, amount spent per year

Sex addiction: discussion of why it has come into the mainstream, Tiger Woods and other celebrity publicity, types of treatment programs, list of top treatment centers.

Tables Number of substance abuse treatment facilities in the U.S. - 2005-2018 Substance abuse treatment expenditures: amount, percent distribution, avg. annual growth: 1986-2020 Substance Abuse Expenditures, by Type Facility: selected years: 200-2020 Substance Abuse Expenditures, by type payment: selected years: 2010-2020 Historical Federal Drug Control Spending on Treatment & Prevention, by fiscal year: 2003-2020 Historical estimates of the industry's size, rational: 1983-1998



Treatment Facility Operating Ratios

U.S. Census Bureau ratios for mental health & substance abuse facilities (2017, 2012, 2007) - no. of facilities, revenues, avg. revenues per center, payroll costs, no. of employees (outpatient vs. inpatient centers) - summary

Discussion of no. of clients per facility, mean cost of care, cost to treat per person, outpatient care

Tables Key economic ratios, Census data Number of substance abuse treatment facilities in the U.S. by state: 2018 Growth in Number of substance abuse treatment facilities in the U.S. 2005-2018 Facility Operation and Primary Focus Distribution of Substance abuse treatment facilities in the U.S. as of 2018, by type of care offered Estimated Number of Clients Served, by Type Facility: 2018 vs. 2012



Competitor Profiles of the Leading Treatment Organizations and Multi-Center Chains

(For each organization, a discussion of: history/founding, description of major programs, services, estimated/actual revenues, no. of centers, fees, facilities operated, mergers, sold facilities, recent developments.)

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

CRC Health Group

American Addiction Centers

Promises Behavioral Health

Passage Malibu

The Caron Foundation

Comprehensive Care Corp.

Malibu Horizon Rehab Center

Behavioral Health of The Palm Beaches

Directory of Industry Reference Sources

Name/address/phone of drug & alcohol abuse-related industry trade associations, government reports, major EAP industry trade journals, hotline phone numbers, etc.

List of state substance abuse agencies

