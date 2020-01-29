The Global Patient Temperature Management Market is expected to grow by $ 1.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

Patient Temperature Management Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the patient temperature management market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Our reports on patient temperature management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Rising number of surgical procedures. In addition, technological advances in patient temperature management products is anticipated to boost the growth of the patient temperature management market as well.



Market Segmentation

The patient temperature management market is segmented as below:

Product

• Patient warming devices

• Patient cooling devices



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for patient temperature management market growth

This study identifies technological advances in patient temperature management products as the prime reasons driving the patient temperature management market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in patient temperature management market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the patient temperature management market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Gentherm Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp. and The 37Company.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





