iWave Again Rated a Top Provider of Fundraising Intelligence Solutions in the G2 Winter Grid Report

IWave fundraising solution for non-profits G2 High Performer "Donor Prospect Research"

Peer-to-peer review website, G2, confirms iWave is again a top-rated fundraising intelligence solution and received the highest customer satisfaction rating

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer-to-peer review website, G2, confirms iWave is again a top-rated provider of fundraising intelligence solutions . G2’s Winter 2020 Grid and Index Reports results show that iWave received the highest customer satisfaction score of all leading donor prospect research solutions while maintaining its status as a “high performer” in the Donor Prospect Research category. This is the 35th award that iWave has received from G2.iWave’s commitment to customer satisfaction and success is reflected by the nonprofit industry and its members. Based on real-time user reviews, iWave ranked well above average in the following reports ranking Donor Prospect Research solutions.Quality of SupportEase of UseEase of AdminEase of Doing Business WithEase of Set UpOverall RankingThe reports are based on ratings by nonprofit professionals who work in fundraising and prospect development . With over 160 reviews, users scored iWave a 4.6 out of 5 — out-performing all other fundraising intelligence and prospect research solutions in overall satisfaction by a wide margin. In addition, iWave scored 92% on ease of use, 93% on quality of support, and 96% on ease of set up, making it the best and easiest to use fundraising solution available to nonprofit organizations.“We are honored to have received this positive feedback and recognition from the nonprofit community,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “Our team is committed to providing only the best products and services to prospect development and fundraising professionals, and to have them validate our work in this way demonstrates iWave is on the right track.”“iWave puts its clients first in everything we do”, Beattie said. “We are always looking ahead. Our entire team, from product developers to client success managers, are all working together to deliver solutions that exceed our clients’ needs and expectations. But we are never satisfied. There will be a number of new announcements in 2020 that will continue to ensure iWave is the leading provider of nonprofit fundraising solutions.”About G2.comHeadquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.About iWaveiWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.



