Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing Report, 2020: Focus on N134, N330, N660, MRG Clean, Plastic Pipe, and High Colour Types
Furnace carbon black market pricing for China, Europe and North America for the period 2011 to 2019 with forecasts to 2030.
The report provides an overview of the proprietary system for modelling and forecasting furnace carbon black market prices. Market pricing information for six reference grades and each region's weighted average grade is provided for China, Europe and North America.
For each region, an overview is provided covering market pricing drivers including demand, supply and trade balance. Detailed historic and forecast market prices are then presented for each of the reference grades including segment and grade-specific drivers as well as assumptions used for forecasting.
The executive summary provides a quick and informative guide to regional pricing in China, Europe and North America.
This market report has the following scope:
- Product: Furnace carbon black with a specific focus on the following reference grades: N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour (non-treated) Types. A weighted average price is also provided for each region.
- Markets: Tire, rubber goods, plastics and specialist furnace carbon black market segments.
- Geographies: China, Europe and North America (NAFTA).
- Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030. Referenced and modelled pricing up to and including December 2019. Forecast pricing from January 2020 to December 2030.
- Historic and Recent Regional Market Pricing: Developed using the publisher's proprietary modelling system verified by market pricing spot checks.
- Future Regional Market Pricing: Projected using the publisher's proprietary market price modelling system. This system combines production costs and market forces to derive a market-adjusted price.
- Out of Scope: This report only considers the impact of market forces on furnace carbon black pricing. The impact of future changes in feedstock pricing is not covered (regional feedstock averages for the past 12 months are used for forwarding projections). Only furnace carbon black products and markets are included in the analysis.
Key Features
- Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways
- Realistic Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing
- New Short Term Market Demand Modelling
- Referencing N134, N330, N660, MRG Clean, Plastic Pipe and High Colour Types
- New Average Weighted Price for Each Region
- Regional Analysis Covers China, Europe and North America (NAFTA)
- Modelled and Average Spot Prices to December 2019, Price Projections to 2030
- Short Term Price Modelling Combined with Longer-Term Projections
- Regional Pricing Forecasts
- Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type
Exclusive Content
- Regional market price drivers
- Historic and recent realistic market prices
- Short term market demand modelling
- Pricing for key segment reference grades
- Average grade weighted pricing for each region
- Market pricing forecasts to 2030
- Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type
- Spreadsheet with market modelled prices
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Scope
- Objectives
- Chinese Market Pricing
- European Market Pricing
- North American Market Pricing
2. Introduction
- Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature
- Scope
- Objectives
- Information Sources
- Assumptions
3. Methodology
- Market Price Modelling System
- Production & Sales Cost: Components and Adjustments
- Variable Costs
- Fixed Costs
- SGA Costs
- Shipping Costs
- Market Availability: Components and Adjustments
- Regional Demand
- Regional Supply
- Regional Trade Balance
- Margin Adjustments &: Final Market Price
- Proprietary Information and Systems
4. Model Validation
5. Chinese Market Pricing
- Chinese Production Dynamics
- Chinese Market Dynamics
- Short Term
- Long Term
- Chinese International Trade Dynamics
- Chinese Market Availability
- Weighted Average Grade Pricing (WAG)
- N330 Market Pricing
- N660 Market Pricing
- MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing
- N134 Market Pricing
- Pipe Grade Market Pricing
- High Colour Grade Market Pricing
6. European Market Pricing
- European Production Dynamics
- European Market Dynamics
- Short Term
- Long Term
- European International Trade Dynamics
- European Market Availability
- Weighted Average Grade Pricing
- N330 Market Pricing
- N660 Market Pricing
- MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing
- N134 Market Pricing
- Pipe Grade Market Pricing
- High Colour Grade Market Pricing
7. North American (NAFTA) Market Pricing
- NAFTA Production Dynamics
- NAFTA Market Dynamics
- Short Term
- Long Term
- NAFTA International Trade Dynamics
- NAFTA Market Availability
- Weighted Average Grade Pricing
- N330 Market Pricing
- N660 Market Pricing
- MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing
- N134 Market Pricing
- Pipe Grade Market Pricing
- High Colour Grade Market Pricing
8. Appendices
- Regional Demand Estimates Using the GTRCDB
- Key Parameters
- Consumer Plant Parameters
- Product Technology Parameters
- Market Parameters
Companies Mentioned
- Aditya Birla
- Cabot Corporation
- China Synthetic Rubber (Continental Carbon)
Furnace Carbon Black Manufacturers
- Jiangxi Black Cat
- Orion Engineered Carbons
