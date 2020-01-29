Truck Parts Distributors in Europe 2019 with Profiles of 355 Distributors
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Parts Distributors in Europe 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5th edition of Truck Parts Distributors in Europe paints the landscape of this particular segment of Independent Aftermarket in 2019.
The distribution of automotive parts to Heavy-Duty Vehicles and Buses constitutes a different business ecosystem from the rest of the car aftermarket, with highly specialized enterprises from the parts manufacturers through distributors all the way down to garages and fleet operators.
Content Highlights
- Top 20 international truck parts distributors
- Top 14 international garage marketing systems
- International Trade Groups involvement in truck parts distribution
- 35 European countries overview
- 74 tables
- 45 graphs
- 355 profiles of truck parts distributors
Each of the 355 company profiles includes:
- Name
- ITG affiliation (if applicable)
- Turnover
- Business fields
- Number of outlets
- Number of employees
- Address (Street, Zip code, City)
- Contact person (position, e-mail, phone and fax numbers)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Registered trucks and buses in Europe
2.1 Registered Trucks in Europe 2018
2.2 Registered Busses in Europe 2018
3. International truck parts distributors in Europe
3.1 Ranking Top 20 international truck parts distributors
3.2 Headquarters of international truck parts distributors
3.3 Market map of international truck parts distributors
4. International garage marketing systems in Europe
4.1 Ranking Top 14 international garage marketing systems
4.2 Headquarters of international truck parts distributors
4.3 Market map of international truck parts distributors
5. International Trade and Buying Groups
5.1 Trade and buying groups - Share of Truck Part Distributors
5.1.1 GROUPAUTO International
5.1.2 adi Autodistribution International
5.1.3 TEMOT International Autoparts GmbH
5.1.4 ATR International AG
5.1.5 Nexus Automotive International S.A.
5.1.6 Global One Automotive GmbH
5.2 Analysis of Truck Parts Distributors in Buying Groups
6. Profiles of most important truck parts distributor per country
6.1 Albania
6.1.1 Albania - Overview
6.1.2 Albania - Company Profiles
6.2 Austria
6.3 Belarus
6.4 Belgium
6.5 Bosnia and Herzegovina
6.6 Bulgaria
6.7 Croatia
6.8 Czech Republic
6.9 Denmark
6.10 Estonia
6.11 Finland
6.12 France
6.13 Germany
6.14 Greece
6.15 Hungary
6.16 Ireland
6.17 Italy
6.18 Latvia
6.19 Lithuania
6.20 Netherlands
6.21 North Macedonia
6.22 Norway
6.23 Poland
6.24 Portugal
6.25 Romania
6.26 Russia
6.27 Serbia
6.28 Slovakia
6.29 Slovenia
6.30 Spain
6.31 Sweden
6.32 Switzerland
6.33 Turkey
6.34 Ukraine
6.35 United Kingdom
A-Z List of Companies Mentioned
- A. Pieringer Ges. m.b.H.
- ABERGAVENNY BRAKE & CLUTCH LP
- ABI Automotion s.r.l.
- ABKATI / AB KAROSSERITILLBEHR
- ABS (Burton) Limited (G-Truck)
- AD ILE DE FRANCE POIDS LOURDS
- AD POIDS LOURDS COMPTOIR DU FREIN
- ADIP
- ADIP Slovakia
- Aditec NV (G-Truck).
- Agron & Agronkerp
- Aleksander Svetelj d.o.o.
- Allers Bedrijfswagens B.V.
- Allers Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH
- Alliance Automotive Uk Cv Limited
- Allspares (Auto) Ltd
- AnSa-Trans
- Antey MK
- Antwerp Truck en Trailer Services BVBA
- ARDIC OTOMOTIV SAN. VE TIC. LTD.STI
- Atakul Otomotiv
- ATD (AfexTverDetal)
- ATP Exodus
- ATP Exodus GMBH
- ATP Exodus Kft.
- ATP Exodus SRL
- Auto Kada
- Auto Kada AB
- Auto Stim
- AUTO-RECAMBIOS DESANCH S.L.
- AUTODIS UAB.
- AUTODISTRIBUTION POIDS-LOURDS
- AUTOFASTERA Truck Parts Group
- AUTOPARTS GROUP OOO
- AUTOPARTS SIA
- Autos Czech Republic
- Autos Slovakia
- AUTOS Spka z o.o/ PW Autos Sp. z o.o .
- Autotechma Pullmann
- AVTOPROMET D.O.O.E.L.
- Avtotorg
- Baltkam
- BAS Parts
- Bat Fren Sistemleri Otomotiv
- Beneparts (G-Truck)
- BESKO A/S
- BIEMME ITALIA SRL (G-Truck)
- Bierhake Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (G-Truck)
- BINETTI s.p.a.
- Bischoff Federnwerk und Nutzfahrzeugteile GmbH
- BNA auto parts
- Braem nv
- Braymarc Commercial Components
- Bremstar.
- BSL TRUCK (BSL SP Z O O)
- Bulthuis.
- CAMION TSOLAKIDIS SA
- CAP VEHICULES INDUSTRIELS (CAP V.I.)
- Cargo Parts
- CASALS MATERIAL INDUSTRIAL SL
- CASERTANO RICAMBI SRL
- CBM
- CBM (Car et Bus Maintenance Iberica SL)
- CBM - CAR ET BUS MAINTENANCE
- Celal Otomotiv Sanayi ve D Ticaret Ltd. ti.
- Centro Ricambi CEMA S.p.A.
- CHLADNEK autodly, s.r.o.
- Chmelar - AUTOPOTREBY
- Christian Kohr GmbH
- Christian Winkler GmbH & Co. KG
- Civiparts
- Civiparts Espaa SL
- COMPTOIR DU FREIN
- Convoy Truck Shop Ezsthaj Kft.
- COPEROL/ D. COSTA - Peas e Equipamentos Rolantes, S.A.
- Corim srl
- D & A FACTORS (DUNDEE) LTD (G-Truck)
- DailyMotors Ltd.
- DEBRIA D.O.O.
- Denizli Caner Otomotiv San. Tic. Ltd. ti.
- DETAGAMA UAB
- Dibenedetto s.a.s.
- DIGRAPH TRANSPORT SUPPLIES LTD
- Dipl.-Ing. J. Rous GmbH
- Donit - Split d.o.o.
- DUBREU SAS
- Duramont AG
- E.M.T. spol. s r.o.
- ECOBALTIC UAB
- ELBE Gelenkwellen-Service GmbH (G-Truck)
- ELER Hydraulic O
- Embragues Pedreo S.L.
- Emporiki SA
- Emporio Ricambi Rossi SPA
- EMS-FP&S Limited
- EMT Slovakia (G-Truck)
- Erich Kersting GmbH & Co KG
- Ermax A/S
- Ets. EVRARD G. & FILS SA (G-Truck)
- Eurodiesel
- Europart Autodet A/S
- Europart Benelux s.p.r.l
- Europart Bosnia
- Europart Bulgaria
- EUROPART CZ s.r.o.
- Europart Danmark A/S
- Europart Finland Oy
- Europart Hispano-Alemana SA (EPHA)
- Europart Holding GmbH
- Europart Hungria Kft.
- Europart Latvia
- Europart Lietuva
- Europart Polska S.A.
- Europart Portugal, S.A.
- EUROPART Rompart SRL
- Europart Rus
- EUROPART SR s.r.o.
- Europart Sverige AB
- Eurotruck Shpk
- EUROVEICOLI SRL (G-Truck)
- Experica s.p.a
- Fahrzeugbedarf Division R.A.L. Handel
- Fahrzeugbedarf Kotz & Co. KG
- FASTLINE GROUP LTD (G-Truck)
- Federn-Hentz GmbH Fahrzeugteile-Fahrzeugtechnik
- Feros d.o.o. (G-Truck)
- Finnova d.o.o. (G-Truck)
- FIPART s.r.o.
- Fleetwheel
- FREINAGE POIDS LOURDS SERVICES F.P.L.S.
- FRENCO SERVICE REPLACEMENTS LTD (G-Truck)
- FZR Fahrzeug-Zubehr Reusszopf AG
- G. ALEXOPOULOS S.A.
- Germes
- Geueke GmbH (truckpower holding GmbH)
- GPI (G' PARTSIMPORT)
- Granco Ltd
- Groothandel Truck Onderdelen (G.T.O.) B.V.
- Gruzavto
- HBC II - Peas Auto Lda
- HD-Parts Oy
- Heinrich Wedekind & Gillmann GmbH & Co. KG.
- Heinz Kmpf GmbH
- HERMON CZECH & MUZIA SPOLKA JAWNA
- HERMUA RECAMBIOS S.L.
- Hickey Commercial Parts
- Hidir Usta Motorlu Araclar
- Hofmeister & Meincke GmbH
- HUNGAROFEK KFT.
- ICT Truck & Trailer Parts NV
- Ifestos S.A.
- IL FRENO SRL
- Index (G-Truck)
- InterBus
- IRBIS-AUTO
- ITAL Express S.A.S
- Joensuun Autohajottamo Nrhi Oy
- Josef Paul GmbH & Co. KG (G-Truck).
- JUPOJOS TECHNIKA UAB
- K. AIGIALEIDIS - Z. LAINAS O.E
- Kaymazlar Motor San. ve Tic. A..
- Klinopouli Bros
- Kommercheskiy transport/ Kom-Trans
- LANEDA UAB
- Lapin Raskas-Osa Oy
- LCP Automotive Components
- LE POIDS LOURD 77
- LE POIDS LOURD 95
- Leven Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH & Co. KG
- Lex & Hesse GmbH
- Leyland Auto Ltd
- LOGITRANS HAULAGE LIMITED
- LUIS MOLEON RECAMBIOS S.L.U.
- LVD Lastvagnsdelar AS
- m.g.r. ricambi autocarro s.r.l
- Mannions Parts
- Marconi Trading SP. z o.o. Poland
- Marian Troliga - MT
- Marpeto Polska Sp. z o.o.
- MARTENAT BRETAGNE
- MARTEX Sp. z o.o.
- Matik (SAG)
- Matik AG (SAG).
- Matik Commerce d.o.o.
- Maurelli Group
- MAXY PARTS UAB
- MB Auto Group
- MEC - DIESEL BULGARIA EOOD
- MEC DIESEL SEE SRL
- Mec-Diesel S.p.a.
- MEDINABI RODAMIENTOS SL
- Mercambios S.L.
- Mielec Autocentrum Hurtownia Motoryzacyjna
- MILTECH SERV SRL
- mit Otomotiv Sanayi ve TC. LTD. T.
- MITRO, d.o.o.
- MoRek
- Motorbus
- Multisprint LLC
- N.W.S. SRL
- NASACAR
- NE TRUCK SPARES LTD (G-Truck)
- Nelas Autoparts Ltd
- Nikitas Kothros SA
- Nils Henningsson Parts AB
- NTV Nutzfahrzeugteile Oesterhaus KG (G-Truck)
- OLDI&Co
- Omega Group
- Onnin Auto Oy
- OPOLTRANS
- Opoltrans (OPOLTRANS 1 SP Z O O)
- Originator Oy
- Osa-Ratas Oy
- Oy ARNE STARA Ab
- P.P.H. KAMAR Sp.j.
- PAROT VI
- Partech Ltd.
- Partic Motor Spares
- PAS Zabreh na Morave
- Pascoli S.p.A.
- Patrimons Automotiv / Patrimons d.o.o
- Paul Scholz GmbH & Co.KG
- Pekant Oy
- Picksons Ltd
- Pjese Kembimi Xhihani
- PLUS - POIDS LOURD UTILITAIRE SERVICES (G-Truck)
- Porin Auto-Sale Oy
- POSiCZ POLMOZBYT JELCZ S.A.
- Pramo
- Prim-Vol Trade Kft.
- Pro Tech LKW SRL
- Ral Parts d.o.o./ R.A.L.
- RAPIDEX
- REBORDA UAB
- Recambios Baha S.L.
- RECAMBIOS BARREIRO, LDA
- RECAMBIOS BARREIRO, S.L.
- Recambios Frain SL
- Recambios Industriales Moleon,S.A. (RIMOSA)
- RECAMBIOS MERES
- RECAMBIOS RAF
- Recambios y Lubricantes del Sur S.L.
- RED Shpk
- REDELE SA
- Remco Belgium NV (SAG)
- Remraad NV (G-Truck)
- Repuestos Rosado SL
- Reta - Servios Tcnicos E Rent-a-Cargo S.A.
- RK-Group Oy
- RMG truck parts
- ROMASTA GROUP UAB
- Romtrailer Service SRL
- RS TURIA SL
- S.C. Diesel Truck Parts S.R.L.
- SCG EUROPART D.O.O.
- Schfer a Skora
- SERIND SPA
- SFK Truck
- Simplex d.o.o.
- SIVECO SPARE PARTS S.R.L.
- Skarab
- Skors
- Skuba
- Skuba (SKUBA POLSKA SP Z O O)
- Skuba Czech s.r.o.
- SKUBA d.o.o.
- Skuba Estonia
- SKUBA HRVATSKA d.o.o.
- Skuba Hungary
- Skuba Latvia
- Skuba Romania SRL
- Skuba Slovakia
- Skuba Suomi Oy
- Slpis AB
- SR MEGA AUTO (G-Truck)
- Stergidis Ltd.
- Strans
- SUDER & SUDER SP. Z O.O
- SUDER PLUS SP. Z O.O
- Suomen Kuljetuslaite Oy
- SUPER RICAMBI s.r.l.
- Swedish Lorry Parts AB.
- T. Thorens Lastbilsdelar AB
- Tahograf d.o.o.
- Talleres Garrido de Motilla S.A.
- TAVO Oy
- TB Truck & Trailer Parts BV Nederland
- TD TUNGA DELAR SVERIGE AB
- TECHMOT SP Z O O
- Ti-Parts/ Truck Engineering
- TOBIDAN-BREMSOMAT A/S.
- TOBIDAN-BREMSOMAT AB
- TOBIDAN-BREMSOMAT AS
- TOBIDAN-BREMSOMAT Oy
- TODD - GT General Trailers Pices et Services
- Tractus d.o.o.
- Traiding, d. o. o.
- Trailax AB
- Trailcon Oy
- Transpart Ireland Limited
- TRANSPARTIKA UAB
- Transpec Ltd.
- Transport Supplies NI Ltd
- Trantas S.A.
- Trgometal D.O.O
- Trond Horg Ellingsen AS
- Truck & Trailer Industry AS
- TRUCK - COMPONENTS s.r.o.
- Truck and bus parts
- TRUCK AND CAR SERVICES
- Truck n Roll Ersatzteilvertrieb Zmugg GmbH
- TRUCK PARTS Group s.r.o.
- TruckBel
- TruckMotors
- TruckParts1919.com B.V.
- Truckstop Group
- Tsalopoulos SA
- TT Parts Hungary
- Turbo's Hoet
- Turbo's Hoet Bulgaria
- Turbo's Hoet BV
- Turbo's Hoet Parts France sas
- Turbo's Hoet/ Stroiavtomatika
- Turbotraksbel
- UAB HIRA
- Uni-Parts Magyarorszg Kft.
- UNIKUS UAB.
- UNION-COMERC-CO d.o.o.
- Universal Components UK LTD
- Uzel Otomotiv
- V.A.R. srl - CBM Group
- Variens Kft.
- VARIO PARTS d.o.o.
- VDL Weweler Parts B.V.
- Vezirgiannis S.A.
- VVO
- WAGO
- Wijlhuizen B.V.
- Wilhelm Lchterfeld (G-Truck)
- Winkler Austria GmbH
- Winkler Baltija SIA
- Winkler CZ s.r.o
- Winkler Fahrzeugteile GmbH
- Winkler Polska Sp.z.o.o
- Winkler Slovakia spol. s r.o.
- XL Parts Baltics SIA
- Yusuf etn Otomotv
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eustcj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.