Ambassador Lana Marks on the Occasion of her Accreditation as Ambassador to South Africa

By Ambassador Lana Marks

A Message to South Africans Molweni Mzansi! Today, I write to you no longer as Ambassador-designate, but as the fully accredited U.S. Ambassador to South Africa! Meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon to present my credentials at the South African Government was a tremendous moment. Masisebenzisane! We are stronger together and I will use my time in South Africa to expand our trade and business partnerships and to support SA’s efforts to achieve HIV epidemic control. I believe strongly in the role that youth can and must play in leading the way to a more prosperous future and we remain committed to investing in South Africa’s next generation of civic, government, and business leaders. I look forward to continuing my journey as the United States Ambassador to South Africa.

