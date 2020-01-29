Cognoa Named to the 2020 Global Digital Health 100 By The Journal of mHealth

International Health Technology Publication Annual List Recognizes Innovation and Leaders in Health Technology

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, Calif. and London, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa, the leading digital therapeutics company focused on pediatric behavioral health, has been named to the 2020 Global Digital Health 100 list by The Journal of mHealth. Cognoa’s digital therapeutics will advance the standard of care by giving every child the opportunity to receive treatments earlier, when they can have the greatest impact.

“All of us at Cognoa are proud to be recognized for leadership and innovation in pediatric behavioral health,” said Brent Vaughan, CEO and co-founder of Cognoa. “Cognoa’s mission of enabling earlier intervention during critical developmental windows can be life changing for children. For many, it can be the difference between lifelong improvements and a lifetime of treating symptoms. By empowering pediatricians - the first line of care for children - with prescription digital therapeutics, we have the potential to make early intervention the new standard of care for all children.”

Commenting on the announcement Matthew Driver, Editor-in-Chief at The Journal of mHealth, said, “The Global Digital Health 100 recognises and celebrates the companies and technology leaders within the industry that are raising the bar and shaping the future of healthcare delivery. We are proud to support the growth and success of this thriving technology industry which is being led by the honourees of these awards.”

Currently, diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions relies on a limited and decreasing number of specialists, resulting in delayed access to treatments and potential long-term ramifications. Cognoa is developing what is expected to be the first diagnostic for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) that enables pediatricians and primary care physicians to diagnose ASD so that children can receive earlier treatment. Cognoa has launched a pivotal trial of its ASD diagnostic and intends to submit the results as basis of its premarket submission to the FDA in 2020. The company will receive priority review by the FDA for the diagnostic and for its first digital therapeutic for children with autism, both of which have received FDA Breakthrough designation.

Cognoa’s solutions will provide a continuum of care from identifying at-risk children to empowering early diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. By targeting the critical, early neurodevelopmental windows, Cognoa’s digital therapeutics enable neuromodulation of specific brain networks, improving functional connectivity to create lifelong gains.

Earlier this month, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released its first update in twelve years to their Guidelines on Identification of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. “The driver of these updated guidelines is the critical need to make earlier intervention accessible for all children,” said Dr. Colleen Kraft, past President of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "Cognoa’s digital therapeutics will enable pediatricians to implement these guidelines in practice and actively manage their patients with autism spectrum disorder."

With its commercialization partner EVERSANA, Cognoa will enable its digital medicines to be prescribed, dispensed and reimbursed through the same healthcare infrastructure utilized by payers and providers for other medicines, so that these solutions can be available to every pediatrician and child.

About the Global Digital Health 100

The Global Digital Health 100 represents months of analysis by the editorial and advisory team at The Journal of mHealth, who considered the offerings and innovations from companies across the HealthTech ecosystem.

The judging criteria analysed 10 different quantitative and qualitative evaluation metrics including: disruptive impact; proof of concept; technology innovation; social value; effectiveness; execution of strategy; and, industry integration. The selected 100 companies demonstrate true innovation and the opportunity to disrupt the delivery of healthcare at scale. The selection criteria ensure that companies are considered truly upon innovation, allowing start-up offerings to be compared alongside established and larger organisations.

About The Journal of mHealth

The Journal of mHealth is the "Voice of the HealthTech Industry". A trusted resource for anyone with an interest in innovative and emerging health technologies, technology-enabled healthcare, medical devices, and digital health services, the Journal has a European audience of over 20,000.

The Journal of mHealth is a leading international publication bringing the latest developments in innovative emerging health technologies to healthcare and industry professionals around the world. Featuring the Latest Industry News, Articles, Research, Industry Whitepapers and Market Reports. www.thejournalofmhealth.com

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is advancing the standard of pediatric behavioral healthcare with digital therapeutics and medicines that enable earlier identification, diagnosis and treatment for improved lifelong outcomes. Our lead prescription products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Cognoa’s product pipeline addresses other indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 300,000 parents to screen for risk of developmental delays as well as track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit https://www.cognoa.com/

