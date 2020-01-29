Summit State Bank Appoints Dawn Ross, Managing Partner at Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross LLP to Board of Directors, Replacing Outgoing Board Member Bridget Doherty

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) appointed Dawn Ross to its Board of Directors replacing a vacancy created by Board Member Bridget Doherty.



“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Ross as a Director. Dawn’s extensive experience and dedication to local businesses and nonprofits makes her an excellent addition to our Board of Directors. In addition to her practice, she gives back to the community by having served on the board of the Volunteer Center and the California Parenting Institute,” states Allan Hemphill, Summit State Bank’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Ross is a Founding Partner at Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross LLP and currently serves as the Managing Partner leading the employment group and commercial litigation team. She serves as counsel to some of the leading wineries, as well as clients in the public and private sectors. Ms. Ross also works as a trial counsel in intellectual property and commercial litigation matters such as breach of contracts, real estate transfers, fraud and construction defects. She is Past President of the Sonoma County Bar Association, Sonoma County Women and Sonoma County Young Lawyers’ Association.

Dawn graduated from California State University at Fullerton and Juris Doctor, School of Law, from Davis.

Bridget Doherty who has served on the Board since 2016, announced her resignation to manage the recently expanded businesses, Encore Events and of Cal-West Rentals, she runs with her brother, Tyler Doherty.

“Bridget has significantly contributed to the vision and success of this organization. We appreciate her efforts in helping attract customers and providing leadership for the management team,” states Jim Brush, Summit State Bank’s President and CEO.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $696 million and total equity of $67 million at December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 75% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com .

Contact: Jim Brush, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4920



